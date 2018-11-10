FFB National Youth Club Championship for Male U-15, Female U-17 and Male U-17

BELMOPAN, Wed. Nov. 7, 2018– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is currently organizing the following youth tournaments for club teams countrywide in the following categories: U15M, U17F, and U17M.

For competition purposes, the country was divided into ten competition districts within which a number of registered clubs competed for the right to represent the competition district in the national phase of the championship. The local phase of the competitions has concluded, and there are now 10 U15M champion clubs, 10 U17F champion clubs and 10 U17M champion clubs vying against each other in a series of home-and-away knockout format to produce a U15 M National Youth Club Champion, a U17 F Youth Club Champion and a U17M Youth Club Champion.

This competition project is a pilot project geared towards creating football clubs, strengthening existing football clubs, assessing coaching effectiveness within club teams based on rate of improvement of teams’ past competition performance, selection of elite players for the district selections and national youth selections.

Moving forward, plans are in motion for the Closing Season for the 2018/19 competition cycle which ends in June. The 2019/20 Youth competition season begins in August 2019 with only licensed clubs. Visit out Facebook page at Football Federation of Belize-FFB for more details on time and more pictures of this journey.

National Youth Club Championship U15M/U17M/U17F schedule:

Saturday, November 10

TBD – Corozal vs Orange Walk – Ricalde Stadium

TBD – Benque vs Cayo – Marshalleck Stadium

TBD – Mid-South vs Toledo – M. A. Stadium

TBD – San Pedro vs Belize Dist. – Ambergris Stadium

TBD – Belmopan vs Stann Creek – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, November 18

TBD – Orange Walk vs Corozal – People’s Stadium

TBD – Cayo vs Benque – Santa Elena Sporting Complex

TBD – Toledo vs Mid-South – Victor Sanchez Union Field

TBD – Belize Dist. vs San Pedro – MCC Grounds

Monday, November 19

TBD – Stann Creek vs Belmopan – Carl Ramos Stadium

-press release –