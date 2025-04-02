Inflation rate at 1.6% – SIB reports

28.3 C
Fisherman killed in St. Martin De Porres area

By Deshan Swasey

Elvis Aldana, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 31, 2025

A Belize City fisherman was shot and killed over the weekend in the St. Martin De Porres area.

Sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, the deceased, 34-year-old Elvis Aldana was reportedly socializing with several persons at the corner of Electric Avenue and McKay Boulevard, inside the yard of a local mechanic shop, when he was approached by an unidentified Hispanic man who proceeded to fire multiple gunshots at him, resulting in him dying at the scene.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a lifeless Aldana on the ground, bleeding after receiving multiple shots in his body. After the shots were fired, the gunman fled the scene on foot in the direction of Electric Avenue toward the direction of the Charles Bartlett Hyde Building.

Aldana was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Multiple shell cases were found at the scene.

No motive for the murder has been established at this time.

