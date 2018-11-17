Flowers Sports In Education Garifuna Settlement Day Tournament 2018 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 12, 2018– On Saturday, November 10, Flowers Sports in Education hosted its annual Garifuna Settlement Day Football and Basketball Tournament and Dominoes games. The games started from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the St. Martin De Porres Football Field.

The Football Tournament consisted of five (5) teams: Collet Strikers, Poor & Famous Culture Club, Third World, Sports In Education, and Lake-I.

Football results: Under 9 (5–9 yrs) – 1st Sports In Education; 2nd Third World. Under 13 – 1st Poor & Famous Culture Club; 2nd Sports In Education. Under 17 – 1st Collet Strikers; 2nd Third World; 3rd Sports In Education.

Basketball (3-a-side) results: Under 9 (5-9 yrs) – 1st Third World; 2nd Lake-I. Under 15 – 1st St. Martin’s; 2nd Sports In Education.

Dominoes Tournament results – 1st Gezarie McDonald; 2nd Calrick Hall; 3rd Theresa Flowers.

Special thanks to all helpers; the referee who did an excellent job in coaching all football games – Mr. Reuben Crawford; and all our sponsors – Belize Electricity Ltd., Simon Quan, Atlantic Bank, Bowen and Bowen, Joseph & Taylor, and Grace.