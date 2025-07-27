Belize signs border security/public safety Memorandum of Cooperation with US

Said Badi Guerra, Charged

Said Badi Guerra—former UDP mayor of Benque Viejo and former Ambassador to Cuba – is out on bail after being accused of raping an underage male.

By Charles Gladden

BENQUE VIEJO DEL CARMEN, Cayo District, Thurs. July 24, 2025

Said Badi Guerra, 50, who served as the United Democratic Party (UDP) mayor for Benque Viejo del Carmen Town in 2002, and as Ambassador to Cuba in 2008 under the Barrow administration, is out on bail after being charged for the alleged sexual assault of an underage male.

It has been reported that on Monday, July 14, Guerra convinced the 16-year-old male victim, a resident of San Ignacio Town, to have a drink with him, and subsequently took the minor to his home in Benque, where he allegedly raped the minor while he was under the influence.

The boy suffered several injuries as a result of the assault, and the incident was reported to police by one of his parents on his behalf.

Guerra, now an educator, was detained at the Benque Viejo Police Station, where he was charged with sexual assault, harm, and procuring defilement by threats.

He appeared in the Benque Viejo del Carmen Magistrate Court on Thursday, July 24, and was granted bail of $10,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

The former diplomat also served as the Chief of Protocol for the Government of Belize in 2017. He is a Commissioner of the High Court and served as a facilitator for the public awareness campaign of the ICJ Referendum in 2018.