Gas prices up yet again

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 4, 2018– Yesterday, the price for regular gas went up seemingly for the umpteenth time this year. The price rose by 16 cents per gallon, from $11.04 to $11.20.

The last time gas prices increased was very recently, on September 19, when the price of premium gas went up 7 cents per gallon, from $11.70 to $11.77. This time, the price of premium gas remained the same, and so did the price of diesel, which remained at $10.69 per gallon, and the price of kerosene, which remained at $8.34 per gallon.

At the start of the year, the price of premium gas was $11.07, the price of regular gas was $10.40, and the prices of diesel and kerosene were $9.50, and $5.89 respectively. Since then, those prices have risen by 70 cents, 80 cents, $1.19, and $2.45, respectively.