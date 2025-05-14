Teachers’ raise could cost GoB $63 million

by Evan X Hyde

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 12, 2025

I will make this obituary a short one, because younger generations of our people know nothing about “Big Hash.” So that, in a sense, this is a necessary attempt to reach those older Belizeans who are scattered abroad in the diaspora.

When “Hashi” left Belize for New York City around 1973, he was about 26. Physically, coming from a line of Ferguson athletes famous in Belize City, Big Hash seemed indestructible.

But, for whatever the reason(s), he never returned to Belize, and two or three weeks ago I heard from a contemporary that he may have passed. Last Tuesday morning, I visited the Ferguson family home on Dunn Street, and Hashi’s younger brother, Jeremiah, confirmed that indeed Big Hash had died, and cremation/memorial services had been performed in New York.

In his brief years here, Hashi had become a famous football striker on the MCC Garden.

On one incredible Holy Saturday, he had ridden the Cross Country Classic from here to Cayo and back, and then played a full 90-minute football game the same afternoon at the Garden. (I have been told that the late Mervyn “Shape” Rhodas had once accomplished a similar feat.)

After Hashi had gone away, his brother, Noel, became the printer of this newspaper for many years.

In 1963, if I remember correctly, a member of the U.S. Peace Corps, Gene Adams, had organized a baseball tournament among the big four high schools in Belize City — St. John’s College, Wesley, St. Michael’s, and Technical.

At a 1963 game between SJC and Wesley, wherein we played on opposite sides (I for SJC; he for Wesley), I met Hashi in action for the first time. Years passed. I went away. When I returned, I managed football teams which had to face Hashi on the opposite side. He was a formidable force. He was always the winner.

Through this column, I give respect to Big Hash, and extend Kremandala’s sympathy to his family.