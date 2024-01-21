George Price Day ceremony held in Orange Walk

by Kristen Ku

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Jan. 16, 2024

Belize observed the fourth Annual George Price Day on Monday, January 15, which would have been the 105th birthday of the Father of the Nation, and the first Prime Minister of Belize, Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price.

This year, a ceremony was held in Orange Walk Town in front of the Banquitas House of Culture, where there was an official launch of the Let Belize Live: Speeches of the Premier Exhibit. The title of the exhibit was inspired by Price’s speech that addressed the internationalization campaign for the country’s independence.

The event was attended by a number of government officials, members of parliament, and the public.

“Forty-two years and four months later, we continue to live the indelible legacy of George Cadle Price, our most treasured Belizean independence. For Belize, Price lived his life for our peace, Price made the sacrifice. For our freedom and prosperity, Price paid the price. His unmatched discipline, his unbreakable tenacity, and his unyielding perseverance made us who we are today— the independent nation of Belize. We are all sons and daughters of George Cadle Price,” said the area representative of Orange Walk North, Hon. Ramon Cervantes.

“Today as we celebrate George Price, let us not forget the great sufferings he had. If we believe that we are stressed today, can you imagine the stress he underwent, being in a colonial country and being under colonial masters? He fought them with his brain, he fought them with his might, his willpower, and the will to do good for every single Belizean,” remarked Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Orange Walk South area representative.

Hon. Kevin Bernard, the area representative of Orange Walk East, was also there and reflected on Price’s time in the north of the country.

“It is fitting that Orange Walk should host this esteemed event. Our connection to Mr. Price runs deep, as he visited our town and the surrounding villages on many occasions. The stories of his interactions with our people are numerous and telling of his character. I can always recall the stories told by elders in our community, across the district, and of course across Belize, of how the Rt. Hon. George Price interacted with these people,” he stated.

The ceremony concluded with a ribbon-cutting by Hon. Henry Charles Usher and Orange Walk mayor, Ladrick Sheppard, to mark the official launch of the exhibit.

The public is invited to visit the exhibit at the House of Culture, which will last for two months.