GoB confirms PBL’s interim CEO

Photo: Arturo “Tux” Vasquez, interim CEO, PBL

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023

The Briceño administration this week appointed Arturo “Tux” Vasquez as the interim CEO of the newly acquired Port of Belize Limited (PBL).

This decision has sparked resistance and opposition in some quarters, particularly among members of the Christian Workers Union (CWU) and the National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB), who claim that they were not consulted about this appointment.

The appointment follows the government’s acquisition of the Port of Belize, a move that ended almost eleven years of receivership.

The Opposition Leader, Hon. Shyne Barrow, had previously criticized the government’s approach as lacking transparency and stakeholder engagement. He expressed surprise that even Elena Smith, the former president of the BNTU who was appointed to serve as a Labor rep on the new PBL board, had not become aware of her nomination until just shortly before it was finalized.

Prime Minister John Briceño defended the appointment of Vasquez, emphasizing his experience and familiarity with the port’s operations. “We chose Mr. Vasquez simply because he was there for several years; we need someone who knows what’s going on,” he said.

In response to criticisms about the process, the Prime Minister argued that the appointment of Vasquez, who had served previously as PBL CEO while it was under the Ashcroft receivership. was done in an effort to select someone with experience to ensure a quick transition in the short term.

Many are concerned that he is linked to Michael Ashcroft, raising questions among stevedores about his ability to promote positive labor relations.

There are rumors of potential pushback from the stevedores, including a shutdown of the waterfront, in response to Vasquez’s confirmation.

In his defense, the Prime Minister stated that Vasquez’s appointment was a strategic decision by the government, not the stevedores, and claimed that Vasquez had a positive relationship with the port workers.

This development comes at a crucial time for the Port of Belize, as it transitions from receivership to government ownership.