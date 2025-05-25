Belize Bureau of Standards hosts Consumer Rights Information and Metrology Day

BNTU President, Nadia Caliz

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 22, 2025

The Belize National Teachers Union (BNTU) was scheduled to vote on Monday, May 19, on whether they would proceed with a national strike, but the BNTU executive pushed back the vote until Thursday, May 22, to allow the district branches of the union to hold meetings to educate their members about the full import of the government’s proposal that was discussed in a meeting with the Joint Union Negotiating Team (JUNT) at the House of Culture last Monday, May 13.

At the meeting, the Cabinet’s sub-committee for the negotiations had agreed that they would present the Unions’ proposal to the rest of Cabinet and give a reply by Tuesday, May 20.

PSU president, Dean Flowers

The Government, clearly wishing to forestall any industrial action and to avert the possibility of a nationwide teachers’ strike, replied by a letter dated May 20 to the unions detailing their offer of a wage increase. The letter, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Cordel Hyde, was addressed to Public Service Union president Dean Flowers, BNTU president Nadia Caliz, and Sharon Fraser, president of the Association of Public Service Senior Managers.

Sharon Fraser – APSSM

The letter invited the unions to meet at the earliest opportunity to discuss the government’s counter offer, which reflected a good faith, responsible, respectful response to their discussions last Monday. It stated:

“l. Cabinet has approved the execution of the General CBA Framework on 18th June 2025 or any other date agreed upon by the parties subject to agreement on the Government’s proposal for a maximum response period of 60 days in respect of counter proposals.

“2. Cabinet approved the disbursement of funds to meet TRANSFER GRANTS due and owing as agreed upon in the CBA 2021-2024. A circular will be sent out to reflect the new transfer grant rate.

“3. Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to an increase in the minimum wage to $6 in accordance with Plan Belize 2.0. Such an increase will come after proper engagement and consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

“4. Cabinet has approved the following with regard to your request for salary adjustment of 8.5% and two frozen increments:

“(i) A 3% salary increase starting 1st October 2025;

“(ii) An additional increment at the start of FY 2026-2027.

“5. Cabinet has authorized our negotiating team to engage and reach agreement with the JUNT on the matter of the remaining 5.5% salary increase and the second frozen increment subject to mutual agreement on measures related to PENSION REFORM, COST SAVINGS AND REVENUE ENHANCEMENT.

“6. Cabinet has instructed the Attorney General and the Financial Secretary to give legal effect to the Government’s assumption of 100% payment of Pensions and Gratuities for teachers in grant-aided institutions effective September 2024.

“7. Cabinet has endorsed the negotiating team’s proposed comprehensive approach to future negotiations with the JUNT grounded in the principles of improved QUALITY OF LIFE and PRODUCTIVITY. This will include but not be limited to discussions on a CPI/COST OF LIVING (COLA) formula, Income Tax relief, Land access, Housing Programs, Education Scholarship Opportunities, Union officers’ benefits and privileges, and agreed upon performance targets.”

The government’s fervent hope is obviously to avert the disruption and possible domino effect of a nationwide school shutdown, which has been prefaced by the BNTU’s 21-day notice of possible strike action; even though the schools are almost on the verge of closing for the summer vacations.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: As we go to press, rumors abound that BNTU has called off their strike notice. We have received nothing official yet and expect there will be a release from the BNTU if such is the case.)