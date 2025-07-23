Back-to-school shoppers get GST-free weekends

CEO Jose Urbina – e-Governance

by William Ysaguirre

BELMOPAN, Mon. July 21, 2025

Belizeans who don’t have a driver’s license or a Social Security card will soon have access to a new biometric identification card, starting in September when a nationwide rollout will begin, as part of the Government of Belize’s digital transformation agenda, The Ministry of E-governance has already completed the Biometrics ID pilot project, with the relevant identification information of approximately 600 persons having been successfully uploaded to the system in April.

Each applicant will be properly authenticated through their unique biometric characteristics, which, by means of the new technology, will be imprinted on a one-of-a-kind ID card, which will feature end-to-end encryption and multiple security layers that are impossible to counterfeit or duplicate, explained Jose Urbina, Chief Executive Officer of the E-governance ministry. The security features of the card will go far beyond those of other ID cards, such as Social Security cards or passports.

“We are hoping that in September we launch the Civil Registry in Vital Statistics, a new system of the Vital Statistics Unit. We recently launched the Criminal Record Registry, so that our citizens can apply for police records online,” Urbina said. Users may log on to the new system simply by using their email, and they will get a 2-factor authentication code by means of email.

“We are ensuring that all the security layers are in place to protect the transmission of the information and also to safeguard the database,” he added. The new ID cards won’t replace existing IDs immediately, and other ID cards like driver’s licenses, voter registration cards and Social Security cards will continue to serve their purpose. The SSB card helps employers pay contributions for their employees; the driver’s license authorizes motorists to operate a motor vehicle; and voter’s ID will still be needed to participate in municipal or national elections.

Also, currently, commercial banks and other financial service providers ask for an applicant’s Social Security card or passport when customers apply for a loan. However, Urbina noted, “We’re hoping that in the future, as we drive digitalization, you would be able to apply for a loan from the comfort of your home.” The initial plan was for the system to be implemented over a 3-year period.