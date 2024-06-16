Showdown in Toledo East

Photo: Kelsey McFarlane, valedictorian

ACC bids farewell to graduates and principal at commencement ceremony

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 13, 2024

“Elevate and Celebrate: Reaching New Heights Together” was the theme at the Anglican Cathedral College’s (ACC) commencement exercise at the SCA Mercy Center on June 8.

Former radio personality and host, Mr. Dale McDougall served as the master of ceremonies, and he guided the audience through a day filled with heartfelt speeches and moments of recognition. Among the 94 graduates, 52 graduated on the honor roll list, and four students stood out for their exceptional accomplishments and inspirational messages.

Page Tucker, who achieved fourth place, shared wisdom inspired by the quote, “No matter where you are in life, celebrate it. It’s either a product of your growth or a place that will help you grow.” Shakur Gordon, who secured third place and delivered the Vote of Thanks, drew motivation from the words, “Perfection is not attainable, but if you chase perfection, you can catch excellence.”

Rigoberto Ical, the salutatorian and second-place graduate, inspired his peers with the quote, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts”, while Kelsey McFarlane, the valedictorian and first-place graduate, was driven by the quote, “I am seeking, I am striving, I am in it with all my heart.”

The ceremony also marked the last address by the principal, Mr. Nelson Longsworth, before his retirement. Mr. Longsworth was honored for his four years of exceptional leadership and dedication.

“Throughout his tenure, Mr. Longsworth has been a shining example of integrity, passion, and commitment to our school community. His impact goes far beyond the walls of our institution. Mr. Longsworth has touched countless lives, leaving a legacy of excellence, compassion, and innovation,” the school wrote in acknowledgment. The school community also wished him a joyful and fulfilling retirement.

A moment of remembrance was also dedicated to Bro. George Bahadur, a colleague and educator, whose memory was honored during the ceremony.

Magistrate Mannon Dennison Esq. delivered the Address to Graduands, providing words of wisdom and encouragement for the future.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic Torch Ceremony, where graduate Rigoberto Ical passed the torch to third form student Ms. Kristi Mai, representing the passing of knowledge and the continuation of the school’s legacy.

Independence HS graduates 196 students

INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE, Stann Creek District, Wed. June 12, 2024

Independence High School held its 32nd commencement exercise on June 8, at the Omar Longsworth Auditorium in Independence Village.

The ceremony was directed by Catherine Perez and Kristian Young, and the theme for the occasion was inspired by the words of singer and actor Demi Lovato: “Every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be.” This message resonated throughout the ceremony, during which students were encouraged to embrace their future with optimism and determination.

A total of 196 students graduated—181 from the Day Division and 15 from the Evening Division. The graduates received diplomas in various fields, including arts, business, science, tourism, industrial studies, and general studies. Among these graduates, 45 students earned honors.

The ceremony began with the salutatorian address, setting a reflective tone before the principal’s report, delivered by Omar Longsworth, who highlighted the achievements and progress of the school over the past year.

When Diana Martinez, the Day Division’s valedictorian, delivered her speech, she noted, “Reflecting on our journey, I remember countless late nights spent poring over textbooks and writing papers. There were moments when the weight of assignments and expectations felt overwhelming, and the thought of giving up crossed my mind more than once. There were times when everything felt impossible, when the path ahead was obscured by doubt and fatigue. Yet, here we stand. Our presence here today is proof that hard work, dedication, and an unwavering spirit can overcome any obstacle.”

She continued, “As we step into the next chapter of our lives, let us carry forward the lessons we have learned here. Let us face new challenges with the same tenacity that brought us to this day. Let us support one another as we have done throughout this journey. And let us remember that while the road ahead may not always be easy, we have the strength and the courage to overcome any obstacles we encounter.”

Virginia Foreman and Saira Diaz, who placed second and third respectively, were also recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Notably, Ana Osegueda, the Evening Division valedictorian, was also given time to address the audience, and during her remarks she expressed a heartfelt appreciation for her journey and those who supported her, including peers, instructors, and family.

The ceremony included the distribution of awards, diplomas, and gifts. These were presented by the parents of the Day Division valedictorian, salutatorian, and the Vote of Thanks students.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic passing of the torch to the top third-form students from both the Day and Evening Divisions, signifying the ongoing tradition of excellence at Independence High School.

Stann Creek Ecumenical College holds 50th commencement exercise

DANGRIGA TOWN, Stann Creek District, Wed. June 12, 2024

Stann Creek Ecumenical College (SCEC) held its 50th commencement exercise on Saturday, June 8, under the theme, “Today is not the end, it’s the beginning of a new chapter.”

There were 217 graduates, 197 of whom were from the day division, with an impressive 162 making it to the honor roll for their fourth year. The evening division, though smaller with 20 graduates, also shone brightly with 16 students on the honor roll.

In attendance at the ceremony were several distinguished guests, including guest speaker, Pastor Federico Lord; Dangriga area representative and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh; Stann Creek West area representative and Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, Hon. Rodwell Ferguson; Mayor of Dangriga, His Worship, Robert Mariano; and District Education Manager, Dr. Tanya Nunez.

Principal Ray Lawrence began the ceremony by reflecting on the school’s journey over the past 50 years. “This school year marks 50 years since the formation of Stann Creek Ecumenical College in September 1974. We celebrate this milestone under the theme: ‘Celebrating Milestones, Inspiring Greatness, Breaking Barriers, SCEC at 50.’ This is quite an accomplishment and we are ever so proud and grateful to its founders for crafting and developing such a superb secondary institution of learning,” he remarked before presenting the annual report.

The ceremony also featured speeches from the valedictorians of both divisions as well as the guest speaker’s address. Heidy Daniels, the Day Division valedictorian, noted in her speech, “This year’s theme, ‘Today is not the end, it’s the beginning of a new chapter,’ is perfect for tonight and gets me quite emotional. Stepping into a new institution begins a new chapter of our lives as we begin to mentally write the timeline of our next journey. Tonight does not end the story of our lives, it celebrates our transitions into the next few chapters.”

“It’s similar to watching a TV series with seasons and episodes. You are the main character of your TV series, so it is time to get up and show the world what you are capable of doing, and give main character vibes,” she said.

Yasmen Aguilar, the Evening Division’s valedictorian, echoed these sentiments in her speech, stating, “As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, let us embrace the known with courage, curiosity, and the unshakable belief in our own potential. For it is in the unchartered territories of life that we discover our true strength, resilience, and the capacity of growth. In a world that often seeks to confine us to a predefined past, let us dare to be different. Let us challenge the status quo, push boundaries, and carve out our own unique destinies. For it is in our individuality, our authenticity, that will enable us to leave a mark on the world.”

The guest speaker, Pastor Federico Lord, in his speech, advised the graduates, “Life is going to throw dirt; but listen, use all the dirt that people toss on you to just push it beneath your feet and to rise higher.”

The ceremony also featured a beautiful performance by the students of “Nisuni (My Purpose)” by Felix Flores, and the long-awaited distribution of diplomas and awards to numerous students and the guest speaker.

Pallotti High School celebrates graduation with mass and ceremony

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 13, 2024

On Saturday, June 8, Pallotti High School held its graduation ceremony at The Hub in Belize City. The event was a blend of celebration and reflection, combining a graduation ceremony with a mass. The ceremony included prayers, acclamations, offerings, meditation, and communion.

Seventy students graduated from Pallotti High School this year, representing the fields of Arts, Business, Home Economics Management, and Science. The ceremony highlighted the hard work and dedication of these students, with special recognition given to those who excelled academically.

Seven students graduated with honor roll for three years, and seventeen graduated with honors for all four years. Additionally, the ceremony honored the top three students, acknowledging their exceptional achievements and contributions to the school.

Amanda Balderamos, the valedictorian, delivered an inspiring address, sharing a quote by Frida Kahlo that had motivated her throughout her high school journey: “Nothing is absolute. Everything changes, everything moves, everything revolves, everything flies and goes away.”

Reflecting on her four years at Pallotti High School, Balderamos acknowledged the challenges she faced. “These 4 years have not been smooth sailing,” she said. She touched on the determination and hard work that brought her and her classmates to this milestone.

“Each of us has made it this far, and it shows our determination of achieving something greater. In my case, I struggled to find myself and to put myself first. Despite my struggle, I was always aware of my capabilities and understood my potential. Driven by a desire to make those around me proud, I dedicated myself to hard work and intense study. In the end, the effort has truly paid off,” Balderamos shared. She also expressed gratitude to her family, teachers, and classmates for their support.

Alyssa Cal was recognized as the salutatorian, acknowledging her outstanding academic performance and dedication, while Aaryn Vaughan concluded the ceremony with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, expressing appreciation to everyone who supported the graduates on their journey.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of diplomas by the school principal, Sr. M. Clara Teul. Each graduate walked across the stage to receive their diploma, marking the culmination of their four high school years.

Edward P. Yorke High School celebrates graduating class of 2024

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 13, 2024

Edward P. Yorke High School held its graduation ceremony over the weekend at the Princess Ramada Hotel in Belize City.

The ceremony, directed by Mr. Adonnis McDonald, gathered 141 graduates and their families to celebrate their achievements in various fields such as Academic Arts, Academic Science, Business Studies, General Studies, and Industrial Studies.

The program commenced with salutatory remarks from the salutatorian, Ziarré Kellyman, followed by Mrs. Karen Canto who delivered the principal’s annual report, reflecting on the year’s accomplishments and the dedication of both students and staff.

One of the highlights of the event was a special musical performance by staff members, who presented a heartfelt rendition of “Believe for It.”

This was followed by the valedictorian speech, delivered by Destiny Requena, who shared inspiring words with her peers, saying, “We take this maxim and engrave it in our daily lives even after high school; and the diploma that we receive today may one day wither away, however, the knowledge that was accrued over these past 4 years at this noble institution represents the immortality of our education.”

Requena also shared personal reflections on her journey, specifically the importance of self-belief and perseverance. “‘Bet on yourself.’ These were the three words that my mother fed me every day as I approached a new day of learning. My parents instilled in me the importance of investing in myself, and the biggest investment I could have made was being determined to achieve a quality education.” Requena shared. Commenting on growing up, she said she “often found it more difficult to be the odd one”, and that “it’s scary, and terrifying, especially traveling through the often rocky roads of adolescence.”

The ceremony was graced with the presence of Mr. Andre Pitts, owner of Headway Investments, who was also the guest speaker, and who offered words of wisdom and encouragement to the graduates as they prepared to embark on their future endeavors.

The moment everyone eagerly awaited was the awarding of diplomas. Faculty members from various departments presented the diplomas to the graduates, recognizing their hard work and dedication. Special recognition was also given to those who achieved honors: seven graduates received first-class honors, 26 received second-class honors, and 38 received third-class honors.

In addition to the diplomas, a plaque was awarded to the mother of the valedictorian in honor of her daughter’s accomplishments.

The ceremony concluded on a high note with a performance by the graduating class. They sang “Stronger” by Kevin Downswell. The event was brought to a close with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Saida Garcia, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the students and the event.