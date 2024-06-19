World Blood Donor Day 2024

Photo: Abraham Alvarez, valedictorian

Sacred Heart JC class of 2024 graduation ceremony

by Kristen Ku

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Mon. June 17, 2024

On Saturday, June 15, the Sacred Heart Auditorium in San Ignacio Town became a hub of celebration as over a hundred students of Sacred Heart Junior College (SHJC) gathered to mark the culmination of their studies at the institution.

This year, the 2024 graduation ceremony was held under the theme: “The Journey to Excellence Transcends the Horizon.”

Among the courses taken by the graduates were accounting, biology, chemistry, tourism management, general studies, computer technician studies, business, natural resource management, early childhood education, primary education, pre-college tertiary education, and various certificates in education courses.

The ceremony was directed by Mr. Felix Mai, an English and Literature teacher at Muffles College, who is also well-known as an announcer and broadcaster. The event commenced with a heartfelt welcome address by the salutatorian, Nayib Requena.

Requena, who achieved the second highest GPA and majored in computer technician studies, shared words of gratitude and motivation.

A Thanksgiving Mass, a cherished tradition of Sacred Heart Junior College, followed the opening address, providing a moment for graduates and attendees to reflect on their journey and give thanks for their achievements.

The school’s president, Rocio Carballo, delivered an address, reminding the graduates of their potential and the importance of continuing to strive for excellence. Her speech was followed by those of the dean of the school, Fermin Magana, and the chairman of the board, Abel Flores, who both helped in presenting diplomas and honor cards to the deserving graduates.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the keynote speech delivered by Dr. Anya Moguel, an alumna of Sacred Heart College. Dr. Moguel, who graduated from the University of Mesoamericana in Guatemala and is currently a Master’s candidate in palliative care, shared her journey and the lessons she learned along the way.

The ceremony also included the presentation of various awards, recognizing students for their outstanding academic performance and contributions to the college community. Notably, the Dean’s Award was bestowed upon Emil Mendez, a remarkable graduate who, despite being in a wheelchair, exemplified courage and determination as a member of the Belize Defence Force.

The ceremony reached its emotional peak with the closing remarks from the valedictorian, Abraham Alvarez. Alvarez, who earned the highest grade-point average of 3.85 and graduated with an Associate Degree in natural resource management. He spoke of the relentless pursuit of knowledge, the overcoming of challenges, and the boundless quest for excellence.

“Our theme for this year is ‘The Journey to Excellence Transcends the Horizon.’ This message perfectly summarizes the essence of our experience. It’s a subject that speaks to our relentless pursuit of knowledge, the overcoming of countless challenges, and the realization that our quest for excellence knows no bounds. This journey is a vital one, as we must forge through our paths with strong determination and a firm commitment to attain our goals,” Alvarez declared.

He continued, “After today, we will leave the protective cocoon of Sacred Heart Junior College, and the community of our friends and lecturers, to find and create new communities of our own. It was good to be here! We loved it, but it wasn’t always easy. If it had been easy, it probably would have been unimportant. Together, we have endured, and now, we’ve emerged like the Phoenix rising. We’ve emerged as the selves we were meant to be. Like travelers traversing through rough terrain, we’ve emerged whole and complete, undoubtedly by the grace of our Risen Lord. Our journey of excellence transcends the horizon, opening new paths and possibilities. We are ready to face the future with courage and determination.”

Notably, at 23 years old, Alvarez plans to pursue his Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Resource Management at the University of Belize.

Belmopan Methodist holds graduation ceremony

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 14, 2024

Belmopan Methodist High School held its 8th commencement exercise on Thursday, June 13, which also marked the school’s 10-year anniversary. The ceremony was held at their very own Belmopan Methodist High School Auditorium in Belmopan under the theme: “Success doesn’t rush. The greatest reward is the journey!”

There were 88 graduates from the fields of Arts, Business, and Science, with 36 making the honor roll list.

Francisco Shal, who studied Science, was the valedictorian. He plans to pursue an Associate degree in mechanical and electrical engineering. Lizany Cruz, the salutatorian, also studied Science, and aims to embark on pre-medicine studies, with the hopes of becoming an obstetrician/gynecologist. Chelsea Young, who delivered the Vote of Thanks, was also a Science major and aspires to become a forensic scientist and will be studying biochemistry in pursuit of that goal. Irah Tillett, who ranked fourth among the students, plans to study architecture, and Wasani Castillo, who placed fifth, plans to pursue information technology to become a software engineer.

The ceremony featured speeches from the school’s Indira Bowden, who delivered the school’s annual report, and the guest speaker, Rev. Roosevelt Papouloute, former chairman of the board. Rev. Papouloute spoke about the journey to success, emphasizing that challenges are inevitable, but must be overcome. “You’re going to have challenges as you journey on in life. As students, as citizens, as professionals, you’re going to face them, but you have to journey on. You cannot stop because of difficulties, because the journey continues,” he said.

The valedictorian, Francisco Shal, echoed similar themes in his address: “Success does not begin on the first day of school, it begins within us; to have a mission and determination, even in the face of great adversities. In order to succeed in this world, one must have a plan, and a blueprint of what we want; and for us to prosper, we must have God in the center of the plan. Coming to school is not everything, but we must come with our goals set. It is like having a raw diamond in your hands, you must know what you want to do with it; it is your jewel after all,” he said.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of diplomas, certificates, and awards. These were distributed by the parents of the valedictorian, Senator Bishop Alvin Moses Benguche, and the BMHS chairman. The event concluded with a lantern procession led by Wasani Castillo, along with the top students of the graduating class and the top students from the third form.

Muffles College High School holds 63rd commencement ceremony

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. June 17, 2024

The 63rd commencement exercise of Muffles College High School took place on Sunday, June 16, in Orange Walk Town, where a total of 143 graduates marked the end of their high school journey.

The ceremony, directed by Felix Mai, first featured Ms. Leidy Baeza, the salutatorian, who during her remarks told her fellow graduates, “Today, we are about to embark on a new chapter in our lives, but let’s never forget the love and sacrifice that got us here. It’s crazy to think that today is our last day of being all together. Although this is a bittersweet moment because of the fact that we are leaving behind our favorite mentors, our friends, and school, it’s a time for celebration for never giving up.”

Principal Maria Johnston also delivered an address, recapping all the accomplishments and noteworthy moments of the school year.

This was quickly followed by the presentation and conferral of the diplomas by Principal Johnston and Vice Principal of Academic Affairs Maria Urbina to the graduates.

The valedictory address was this year delivered by Graciela Buenfil, who plans to continue her studies in accounting.

“As I stand before you today, I am filled with many emotions: joy, gratitude, satisfaction, and pride. Our journey to this moment has been unlike any other in history. We are the culmination of the Covid-19 fluidity. A fluidity marked by resilience, adaptability, and unwavering determination,” she said.

She continued, “We have shown educational courage as we embraced innovative ways of learning. We have not just attended a school, we have formed a community of caring, Mercy individuals. As we say goodbye to our beloved Muffles, let us do so with a sense of gratitude for all that it has given us, and a sense of excitement for all that lies ahead. Let us go forth into the world knowing that we are prepared, capable, and ready to make a difference.”

Several awards were distributed during the ceremony. The Belizario Carballo Outstanding Achievement Award and the Highest Grade Point Average Award were given by Principal Maria Johnston and Vice Principal of Student Affairs Carlo Benavidez to notable students, including the valedictorian, salutatorian, the student delivering the Vote of Thanks, and graduate Javier Reyes.

Other awards included the Eloy Avila Outstanding Athlete Award, the Sister Margaret Gongora Spirituality Award, and the Principal’s Award. Teachers and staff were also recognized, with Gabrielle Rosado being named Teacher of the Year.

Finally, Amaris Novelo, who wishes to pursue advanced education to become a board-certified emergency medicine physician and specialize in trauma surgery, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico graduation ceremony

SAN ROMAN VILLAGE, Corozal District, Fri. June 14, 2024

Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico (ESTM) held their 38th graduation ceremony on June 8 at the CEMJC auditorium in San Roman Village in the Corozal District.

The ceremony was held for a total of 165 graduates—152 of which were from the Day Division graduation, while 13 were from the Adult and Continuing Education program (ACE).

The theme was, “Reflect on the past, celebrate the present, aim towards the future.”

“Today, I am more than honored to be this year’s valedictorian. Being up here, gives me an immense sense of satisfaction, pride and gratitude. Satisfaction and pride for all I have accomplished, and gratitude to all those who stood by me and gave me the unwavering support that I needed, and encouraged me to believe in myself, even when I did not,” remarked Christopher Quiñonez, this year’s valedictorian during his address.

He encouraged his fellow graduates to never stop aiming to achieve goals in their life. “Graduation should not be the end, but instead, it should be taken as the starting point of a new achievement. Today, let us set our minds and focus on what is to come. Always believe in yourself, and always set your priorities in life,” he said.

Other notable students included Viael Garcia, the salutatorian, and Madelyn Cunil, who delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Special recognition was given to top students from the Adult and Continuing Education program (ACE), such as Sandra Perez who took the stage as the ACE valedictorian, followed by Yesenia Paquiul and Joshua Rodriguez, who were acknowledged for their commendable second and third places, respectively.

Graduates received diplomas in diverse fields, including Business, Tourism, Science, and Vocational Technology. The ceremony also featured special performances, distribution of tokens, and an address by Dr. Roger Keme, a general physician at San Narciso Polyclinic and an ESTM alumnus from the class of 2011.

Excelsior High School holds 49th graduation ceremony

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2024

Over the weekend, Excelsior High School held its 49th commencement exercise for 29 graduates.

The event took place at The Hub in Belize City, under the theme, “Look Out World, Here We Come, Up and Running to Fulfill Our Destiny!”

Among the 29 graduates, 13 students graduated with honors. The school particularly recognized the top three graduates for their achievements: valedictorian Shanea Stuart, salutatorian Melanie Staine, and Brandon Thompson, who delivered the Vote of Thanks. Each of these students delivered an address to the graduating class.

Valedictorian Shanea Stuart remarked during her speech, “My journey, like many of yours, has been challenging, but ultimately rewarding. Relocating from southern Belize to Belize City was a significant shift, and adapting to this new environment posed its own challenges. But it was through these challenges that I found strength, and solidarity.”

Stuart continued, “Each challenge we overcame, and as we stand on the brink of new beginnings, I urge you, my fellow graduates, to stay focused on your individual paths. Remember, success is not a race but a journey. Keep God at the center of your lives, for faith will be your anchor in times of uncertainty.”

Salutatorian Melanie Staine and Brandon Thompson also delivered speeches, each reflecting on the hard work and the community that defined their high school experience. Their remarks were filled with gratitude for their teachers, families, and friends who supported them through their educational journey.

The ceremony was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Kirk August, the alumni representative on the board of management, who delivered the keynote address. Mr. August shared his own experiences and provided words of wisdom and encouragement, inspiring the graduates to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

In addition to the speeches, the audience enjoyed special performances by the graduates, the singing of the school song, and the eagerly anticipated distribution of diplomas, awards, and gifts.

The ceremony concluded with the torch of excellence ceremony, a symbolic passing of the torch from the top graduates to the top third form students.

41 students graduate from Sadie Vernon Tech High School

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 14, 2024

Sadie Vernon Technical High School held its graduation ceremony at the Bliss Institute for Performing Arts in Belize City last night. This year’s theme was “The Harder the Battle, the Sweeter the Victory,” which perfectly encapsulated the journey of the 41 graduates and their families who worked hard to reach this milestone.

The ceremony was hosted by Ms. Geraldine Jones and featured special performances and speeches by the graduates themselves, as well as guest speaker, Queen Kendall Morgan, the current Queen of the Bay. The students were recognized for completing their studies in fields such as Business and Technical/Vocational education, with 16 students graduating with honors.

Ms. Deborah Martin, the school’s principal, presented an annual report highlighting the year’s achievements. Following her report, the students delivered their addresses.

Kenneth Ciego, the salutatorian, plans to join the Coast Guard. He spoke about the shared journey of the graduates, saying, “As I reflect on our journey together, I am reminded of the countless hours we’ve spent studying, the late nights filled with laughter and friendship, and the challenges we’ve overcome. Each one of us has faced our own unique set of obstacles, yet here we are, standing on the brink of a new chapter in our lives.”

Zarah Thomas, the valedictorian, aspires to become an obstetrician. In her address, she said, “The future may seem daunting, but let us remember that it is also brimming with endless possibilities. Each one of us possesses the potential to make a meaningful impact on the world, whether it’s through our careers, our passions, or our relationships. However, let us realize that true fulfillment comes from living a life of purpose, compassion, and authenticity. Let us strive to pursue our passions with unwavering dedication, to lift others up with kindness and empathy, and to never lose sight of values to define us.”

Jaden Neal, who placed third and delivered the Vote of Thanks, aspires to become an entrepreneur. He encouraged his fellow graduates, saying, “Let us carry forward the spirit of gratitude and appreciation that we have experienced today. Let us continue to support and uplift one another as we strive to achieve our goals and make a positive impact on the world.”

The ceremony also included a special performance by the graduates, which was followed by the distribution of diplomas and awards. The event concluded with a torch ceremony, where honor students from the graduating class passed the torch to the top third form students.

Gwen Lizarraga High School holds 33rd commencement exercise

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2024

On Saturday, June 15, Gwen Lizarraga High School held its 33rd commencement exercise at the Ramada Princess Hotel in Belize City under the theme, “Dream, Believe, Achieve; Empowered to Succeed.”

The ceremony honored the achievements of 65 graduates, 18 of whom earned a place on the honor roll.

The top three students of the graduating class were Michelle Martin, who was named valedictorian; Shannon Mendez, who served as salutatorian; and Ingrid Guardado, who gave the Vote of Thanks.

Each of these students had the opportunity to address the audience.

The event was enriched by musical performances from the JC Orchestra & Choir, who performed the national anthem and a special musical piece. The graduates also sang their graduation song and the school song, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The guest speaker at the ceremony was Dr. Lorna McKay, an educator and former principal of Gwen Lizarraga High School, who encouraged the graduates to pursue their dreams with determination and confidence.

Valedictorian Michelle Martin’s speech was particularly moving, as she shared her journey and the obstacles she overcame.

“Our first day of classes was not what we had anticipated. A global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the traditional education system dramatically. This journey was wrapped up in challenges, struggles, positive outcomes, countless memories, and surprises. There were times when my grades were below satisfactory marks, homework was never done, and success was never a part of my vision. However, with perseverance and patience, I was motivated to be a success. I started to ask questions, research information on assigned and unassigned topics, and make presentations in a concise and coherent manner. These are qualities that led me to become the valedictorian of the class of 2024,” she said.

Martin emphasized the importance of dreaming and believing in oneself. “Success starts with a dream. Our dreams are fueled by beliefs. Both strength and mindset help to conquer difficulties,” she added.

The ceremony also featured the distribution of awards, overseen by the school’s principal, Mr. Louis Mortis and vice principal, Ms. Gina Middleton.

BHS celebrates exceptional graduating class 2024

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17, 2024

Belize High School bade farewell to its latest group of outstanding students during its graduation ceremony held on Saturday, June 15, at the Civic Center in Belize City. The event was marked by inspiring speeches, the distribution of honors, and a celebration of the graduates’ achievements.

“As you now travel different paths embarking on the college experience, I implore you to dig deep, be creative, be imaginative, and be unapologetically driven beyond your wildest dreams. Find your vision, burn with passion to achieve all that you can achieve, and put all of this into action. Be prepared to sacrifice, to think outside of the box, to get out of your comfort zone, to travel unchartered waters, to face struggles head-on, but be sure to thank those who have helped you along the way,” shared the principal, Majiba Sharp, in her message to the graduates.

The ceremony celebrated 36 graduates, with 28 receiving badges of honor across various departments including Business, Humanities, Information Technology, and Science. These badges recognized achievements in Notable Leadership Positions, Spotlight Opportunities: Extracurriculars, Internship: 50+ hours (Local or International), Community Service: 225+ hours, and Global Engagement: International Ambassador. Notably, Sebastian Garcia received all five badges.

Belize High School also honored its top three students for the graduating class of 2024:

Valedictorian Gavin Dakers, a Science Major and the student council president received merit scholarships and grants totaling over USD 700,000. He plans to attend Union College in Schenectady, New York, majoring in BSBA Finance. In his valedictory address, Gavin emphasized the importance of pursuing one’s passions and maintaining healthy relationships.

“We have proven our ability to achieve great milestones, and this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish. As we move forward, let us carry this spirit into the next chapter of our lives. Always remember not to be afraid to pursue what you love, even if the path seems challenging. Our accomplishments remind us that even in the face of adversity, our passions can drive us forward, and our success can be measured not just by traditional milestones, but by the resilience, creativity, and determination we have shown,” Dakers said.

He added, “As our high school journey concludes, take pride in your accomplishments. Whether trophies, accolades, or medals, each represents your dedication and hard work. However, I have realized nothing is more important than having healthy relationships. Maya Angelou once said, ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel’. People will not remember what award you got or the title you achieved; the value of those will fade as time passes. During the process of attaining those successes, there is something that you will only learn the value of once it is gone. Measure your success not solely by the accolades you receive, but also by the growth you experience and the impact you make. Enjoy the journey, not just the reward.”

Salutatorian Olivia Quinto, also a Science Major, led the Honor Society and excelled in competitions such as the annual Spelling Bee, Math Olympiad, and First Lego League. She has received merit scholarships totaling USD 150,000 and plans to major in Pre-Business Economics at UCLA.

Class Essayist Jiyaa Chawla, a Business Major, served as a school ambassador on several international delegations and has a passion for business and entrepreneurship. She will attend The American University of Sharjah, majoring in Finance.

The ceremony welcomed guest speaker, Jamaal Galvez, who inspired the graduates and assisted in distributing diplomas. Additionally, the BES Chamber Group led the National Anthem, and students participated by reciting the school pledge and song.

Academic awards were given to the top three students, along with Laureate Awards for various subjects and special recognitions such as athlete awards, student of the year, and spirit awards, etc.

In the first semester, 18 students made the honor roll, with Gavin Dakers achieving a remarkable 4.46 GPA as a High Flyer. The second semester saw 16 students on the honor roll, including High Flyers Gavin Dakers, Ashley Belgrave, Samaya Castro, and Olivia Quinto.

Notably, eleven graduates have already secured places at international colleges with scholarships, merit awards, and grants totaling BZD 12.1 million. These students include Ashley Belgrave, Ray Wu, Trevaan Dakers, Disha Issrani, Sebastian Garcia, Kamryn Vaccaro, Olivia Quinto, Uday Tilwani, Fay Janssen, Gavin Dakers, and Jade Mena.