IMAGINEaSTORIES

Ladyville Tech graduates 104

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 11, 2025

Ladyville Technical High School (LHTS) held its 23rd commencement exercise on Saturday, June 7, at the Princess Hotel King’s Room on Newtown Barracks in Belize City, where 104 students celebrated a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

Tessanne Moreira, valedictorian

The 104 graduates consisted of students from a range of academic departments, including Agriculture (14), Business (29), Hospitality (24), Electrical studies (14), and Construction (23).

The top students in this year’s graduating class were Tessanne Moreira, who was named valedictorian; Kassem Sankofa, who was salutatorian; and Amber Pook, who delivered the vote of thanks.

Former Minister of Finance, Hon. Ralph Fonseca was scheduled to be this year’s guest speaker; but unfortunately, he passed only days before delivering his speech. However, during his final days, Fonseca had recorded his speech, in which he reflected on the birth of LTHS and other vocational institutes in Belize following his trip to Taiwan with former Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. Said Musa.

In his recorded address, Fonseca explained that LTHS was once a military base belonging to the Belize Defence Force, but was abandoned when the army relocated to its current location. From there, the Cabinet transformed the once military base into one of the premier learning institutions in the Belize District at the turn of the millennium. He continued:

“The specialized education of Belizeans would be ready to help move Belize forward by being prepared to take up good jobs or start their businesses … and not just an academic center of learning, but one that develops skills in young Belizeans sought after by major employers.

“Students, please take advantage of your time here to not only develop your chosen skills but also your self-discipline and respect for each other, so that you may leave here and spread your development of mind and body. Show the world that you can make your dreams come true. We know we cannot wait for good luck; it is only when opportunities meet preparation that we achieve objectives. Show the world that your education here has made you immune to senseless and reckless peer pressure,” Fonseca said.

“So, thanks to the Cabinet in 1999, and a determined BRC team (Belize Rural Central), we quickly took over the BDF compound and started to pull resources from every corner to let LTHS [get] off the ground,” he added.

LHTS opened its doors in 1999.

New Hope High School Graduation

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 11, 2025

On Saturday, June 7, New Hope High School held its 2025 graduation exercise at the school’s compound, located in Orange Walk Town. It was the 20th graduation ceremony since the inception of the school, and the graduates numbered 61.

Ashley Dias, valedictorian

The valedictorian was Ashley Dias of Fireburn Village in the Orange Walk District. She delivered a heartfelt address that resonated deeply with her fellow graduates, teachers and parents. Reflecting on the unique journey of her class, she said:

“As I look back at this place, I can remember our first school day—we were those students who did online classes. Our learning experience was challenging. At times the challenges we faced may tempt us to give up. It is in this context that the proverb rings true: it takes a village to raise a child. Yet, in our case, it was the strength of a great village and a dedicated group of individuals who helped shape and uplift many lives: our beloved teachers. They have selflessly aided those who have already graduated and those of us now standing on the brink of the beginning”.

The keynote address was given by the Chief Education Officer, Ms. Yolanda Gongora, who reminded students that success is never a solo journey.

“There is always someone who backs us up in our dreams. Passion fuels the perseverance, but attitude is the real game changer. If each one does his or her part, we build something stronger that stands over time!” Gongora told the graduates during the address.

What followed next was the report by the principal, Mrs. Eugenia Gongora, who said:

“Back in 2002, the school started with 90 students. When I took office as principal in 2020, I was entrusted with the care of 240 students. At the time, the task felt manageable, and I was at ease stepping into the role. But just 4 years later, that number [has] nearly doubled. Today, I serve 410 students—and soon that number will grow even more.

“Sixty-one students are now leaving today, and 120 newcomers will join us for the upcoming school year 2025-2026. It has been both a humbling and motivating experience,” Principal Gongora went on to remark.

She further stated, “With every new student, we’re not just increasing our headcount, we’re expanding our reach, our responsibilities and our commitment to shaping futures.”

San Pedro High School Graduation

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 11, 2025

One hundred and twenty-one students, comprising of males and females, graduated from San Pedro High School on Saturday, June 7, in a graduation exercise that was held at Angel Nunez Auditorium, located on the school’s compound.

Mikayla Castillo, valedictorian

The valedictorian was Mikayla Castillo, the student who placed first in her graduating class. The student who was second was Gustavo Ellis, Jr., and he was the salutatorian. The third-place student was Elyonie Tillett, who gave the vote of thanks.

Mikayla is a passionate, artistic and highly motivated 16-year-old who thrives in any situation or challenge placed in front of her. She’s the youngest of four siblings. Her educational journey began at ABC pre-school and continued through San Pedro RC School. She’s currently a business major, steadily building the foundation for her future as a successful entrepreneur. She’s known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She’s patient and optimistic and always helpful. She brings a calming spirit wherever she goes. She’s driven by her dreams and inspired by her favourite quote, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts,” taken from Winston Churchill. She remains focused on reaching her goals and making a lasting impact. Her journey is just beginning, and her future as a confident, purpose-driven entrepreneur shines brightly ahead.

The guest speaker was Dorian Nunez, the publisher of the newspaper, Ambergris Today. Here are excerpts of what he had to say: “Just yesterday I stood on a stage I once crossed 31 years ago. Only this time I was holding a microphone, not a diploma. Being invited as the guest speaker for San Pedro High School’s graduation ceremony was more than an honor, it was a full circle moment, from graduating in 1994 in a class of just 36 students, to standing before this year’s 121 bright young minds. I was filled with pride, not just for the graduates, but for what San Pedro High School has become. My late father, Angel Nunez, was the first principal of the school and one of its founders. To say my father wore many hats is an understatement. He was a teacher, principal, life coach, volleyball and baseball coach, handyman, mentor, friend and a visionary who believed in the power of education to shape a community. Standing here I couldn’t help but feel his presence and the legacy he left behind, one that retired principal Vasquez honored and carried forward with dignity and excellence”.

In his final address principal Vasquez shared how proud he is of what San Pedro High School has become.

Toledo Community College Graduation

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 11, 2025

One hundred and eighty-three students graduated from Toledo Community College on Saturday, June 7, at commencement exercises that were held at the Toledo Community College Auditorium.

Jeffrey Sho, valedictorian

The exercise began with a procession of the graduates, pomp and circumstance, and an instrumental version of the National Anthem.

The invocation was given by Tanya Coc, a graduating student, and the salutatory address was delivered by Anaiya Pascascio.

What followed then was a report by the principal, Mrs. Shaunna Sanchez, who highlighted the achievements of the college over the past school year.

Then there was a speech by the valedictorian, Jeffrey Sho, who was the top student of the graduating class.

After that the guest speaker, Dr. Erei Nunez, was introduced by Kenana Gomez, one of the graduating students.

Dr. Nunez spoke of the necessity of getting a good education, and encouraged the graduates to continue on their path in their quest for knowledge.

Following the speech by Dr. Nunez was the graduation song, “A New Beginning Across Time”, sung by Pacito L. Sargado.

Then there was the presentation of gifts and awards by Aollani Tun.

The diplomas were then presented by Mrs. Jessica Williams and Mr. Godfrey Sho.

This was followed by the switching of tassels and the throwing of graduation caps in the air.

The vote of thanks was then given by Maya Adebara, and the final blessing was given by Meira Villafranco.

Then there was a recessional as the graduates marched out of the auditorium, signaling the end of the exercise.

Canaan SDA graduates 30

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 12, 2025

The 33rd commencement exercise of Canaan SDA High School was held on Saturday, June 7, at the Biltmore Plaza under the theme, “Where Wisdom meets Vision.”

Samuel Chi, valedictorian

Thirty students who completed their studies at the institution were presented with diplomas from the various academic departments – 16 Business, 8 Science, and 6 General Studies.

The top three performers were Star Dawson, who had the third best academic performance and delivered the Vote of Thanks; Kristina Baptist, who had the second highest score and was the salutatorian; and the top student, Samuel Chi, who was the valedictorian.

“Tonight, we celebrate more than just the end of high school. We celebrate the years that shaped us, the years that we not only discovered harder equations and essays, but also who we are and [had] become,” Chi said during his valedictory speech.

“Today we stand on the edge of a new chapter; and while it is tempting to look ahead in uncertainty, I invite you to look ahead with vision. Wisdom got us this far. Vision will take us the rest of the way. So, let’s not aim for success; let’s aim for significance. Let’s be the kind of people who make others feel seen. The kind who build, lead, and serve with integrity,” he added.

This year’s guest speaker was Georgia Williams Reynolds, a former student and graduate of Canaan SDA High School.

The high school officially opened its doors in September 1988.