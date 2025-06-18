Police go to “charm school” to improve handling of mental patients

Gwen Lizarraga High graduates 55

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

Fifty-five young people embraced the future with hope and courage when Gwen Lizarraga High School held its 34th commencement exercises with the theme: “A time to reflect, a future to embrace”, at the Princess Hotel in Belize City on Saturday morning, June 14. They included 21 Science majors, 18 Business majors and 16 Technical majors.

Zaphir Barela, valedictorian

“Strive to do your best in whatever career path you choose, and don’t back down from doing your duty as your job warrants,” Minister of State for Sports Hon. Devin Daly encouraged them in his keynote address, which was delivered ad lib. He emphasized the importance of treating others with dignity and respect, as he cited his recent experience of being pulled over by a young police officer and two Police Academy cadets at a routine traffic stop. “No one is above the law” he affirmed, as he explained why he chose not to pull rank on these inexperienced junior officers, who were striving to do their duty.

He encouraged them to build on the support of their peers and parents, and to embrace the help that others might offer in their path to success, as he acknowledged the many people who had helped him rise to become a minister of government. He thanked the basketball coaches who offered him the opportunity to play basketball for Lake Superior University, which paved the way for him to play professional basketball in Europe. He admitted that he had not even contemplated running for national office until last September, when party leaders encouraged him to try. At each step of the way, it was helping others, and they helping him in return, that helped him to rise.

“We’ve grown through every challenge. We’ve learned lessons inside and outside the classroom. And most of all, we’ve grown together,” affirmed top student Zaphir Barela in his valedictory address. He recalled their beginning their first two years of high school during the pandemic with online lessons only, and acknowledged that their strength had been in how they supported and helped each other to overcome mistakes and moments of doubt, to not give up and to bounce back

“Dream big, don’t be afraid to fail, don’t be afraid to be different,” he encouraged his peers, as he recognized that each would go their separate way, while some had forged lifelong friendships over the past four years. “We can make a difference. … one step at a time.”

Their time at Gwen Liz had been “a rollercoaster, full of laughter, development, obstacles and milestones,” Elizabeth Morrison said in her salutatory address. She embraced the strong values and sense of purpose she had learnt at Gwen Liz, assured that “the lessons, friendships and experiences” they had collected “will eventually connect to create something meaningful.” She welcomed the future in the firm belief that, “We are well prepared.”

The Class of 2025 had many accomplishments in which to take pride, as the varsity basketball team had won the Silver medal at the CODICADER Central American Junior Scholastic Games in El Salvador last September, and Gwen Liz boys had won the unprecedented triple crown of 3 national championships in basketball, football and softball! Principal Louis Mortis presented the Athletes of the Year awards to basketball and football star Premilie Hope and to all-round athlete Juavann Morgan who had excelled in all sports. He also acknowledged the teacher-coach who encouraged them to be all they could be, Keith Madrill, and Claudette Williams Noralez as Teachers of the Year.

Corozal Junior College graduation

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

One hundred and ninety students graduated from Corozal Junior College in commencement exercises that were held at Rudolph Wade Auditorium on Thursday, June 8.

Jeyzier Ake, valedictorian

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem by the Corozal Community College marching band.

The invocation was given by Bishop Philip Wright, and the welcome address was given by Ms. Ayana Gabriela Campos.

Following that, the valedictorian, Jeyzier Ake delivered his speech, during which he remarked, “Our theme, ‘Forever grateful for the memories and the lessons; ready to soar’, embodies the universal experience at CJC, where over the past two years, we’ve collected memories with friends like fireflies in a jar, and garnered invaluable teachings from both peers and teachers. This has propelled us to be prepared for what life may throw at us. As I reminisced about my time at CJC, it dawned on me that this place has spurred more growth within me than any other institution I’ve attended. I’ve come to cherish the part of me that stepped out of his rigid, little square box and explored everything that there is outside of it.”

Then there was the distribution of diplomas, awards and the conferral of degrees.

The theme song, “Count on me”, by Bruno Mars, was sung by the graduates.

After that, the keynote address was given by Ms. Destiny Longsworth.

The Acting Dean, Dr. Hsun Chen, then delivered the annual report and remarks, after which the Assistant Acting Dean, Mrs. Yvette Riverol distributed the tokens.

The award for top performer of Adult Continuing Education was given to Ms. Samira Mercedes Ku.

The vote of thanks was then given by Ms. Julissa Juliannie Mai.

What followed was a recessional by the graduates as they marched to the playing of the Corozal Community College marching band.

Belize High School graduates 39

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

Thirty-nine young people embarked on a path to make a difference in Belize’s future, when the Belize High School held its 12th commencement exercises under the theme: “Leaving a legacy that matters”, at the Belize City Civic Center last Saturday morning, June 14. They included 14 Science majors, 13 Information Technology majors, 7 Business majors and 5 Social Science majors.

Ximin Amy Huang, valedictorian

They have lived the past 4 years by the BHS motto: “Learners today, leaders tomorrow”, and guest speaker Allan Sharp challenged them to begin their legacy now, to have “the courage to stand up for what’s right”, to choose “to lift someone else up, instead of stepping over them.”

“Don’t be afraid to fail; don’t be afraid to fall,” he counselled. “Your legacy will not be defined by how many times you get it right, but how many times you choose to get back up, learn and move forward,” he further said.

“The future isn’t something you enter, it’s something you create. Follow your dream, not anyone else’s. Leave a legacy that matters”, he challenged them. “Leave a legacy of kindness, of courage, because the world needs more people who will speak the truth and stand for justice. Leave a legacy of service, because lifting others is how we rise together.”

Top student, Ximin Amy Huang remembered their many ups and downs in her valedictory address: “We’ve weathered a pandemic, created masterpieces, won championships, stumbled, succeeded, laughed, cried, and grown together. Our legacies are already alive and thriving. But we’re just getting started. Let’s … build even greater ones.”

She congratulated her classmates who had excelled in volleyball, to the point of doing the unthinkable: upsetting the 30-year reign of the defending high school champions SCA at the NEXGEN All Stars tournament. She also gave kudos to others who dominated the Atlantic Bank art competition and won the Most Outstanding Dance Award in the Festival of Arts; to those whose scientific innovation showed that their ideas could change the future in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance energy competition. She also thanked her robotics teammates whose innovation and creativity overcame chaos to achieve the highest rankings that Belize High School had ever scored in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge since the school began competing, which became a part of their legacy to their alma mater.

“Your legacy doesn’t have to be loud to matter,” avowed salutatorian Karii Domingo.

“Sometimes, it’s the quiet acts of kindness, the moments of courage, the decisions made when no one is watching, that leave the greatest impact,” she said. She invited her peers to not only aim for success, but significance; and to build lives that reflect who they are and what they value. She urged them to leave legacies that truly matter.

Georgetown Technical High School graduation

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 16, 2025

Eighty-four students graduated from Georgetown Technical High School at ceremonies that were held at the school’s auditorium on Thursday, June 8.

Allison Williams, valedictorian

The graduation theme was: “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” It was the school’s fifteenth commencement exercise.

It began with a processional, pomp and circumstance, by the graduates. Then there was the singing of the National Anthem by the graduating students followed by the invocation by Ms. Nadine Francisco. After that there was the salutatory address by Jenny Pop.

This was followed by a report by the principal, Ervin Casimiro, following which the graduates sang the song, “Today My Life Begins “.

The valedictory address was then given by Allison Williams, the student who was at the top of her class.

The guest speaker was the Hon. Oscar Requena, the Minister of Education, who told the graduates, “You have got the foundation here, students. We need more skilled people in this country. Welders are more important people; and we are seeing more technical/vocational schools producing students who are schooled in vocational skills. A couple of years ago, Santander needed welders, and you know where the welders came from? Guatemala. We didn’t have enough welders in Belize.

“I”ll share a story with you. There’s a mango tree and it grows, and you think the mango is going to drop, but it’s not ready yet. Students, there are times when trouble will come along, but don’t let anybody confuse you. The boys whisper something in the girls’ ears; and the girls believe them when they tell the girls about marriage.

“I have seen many examples where, after they get married, the promise of going to sixth form falls apart.

“If you have a dream, don’t let anyone confuse you.

“The Ministry of Education is here. Today it is easier for students to get an education. The Ministry of Education is very supportive of Georgetown Technical High School and Bella Vista Technical High School. So, today it is easier to get an education. As I look at you today, you are the future; and to the years ahead of you, you have been able to turn around. Today, graduates, you are ambassadors of Georgetown Technical High School.”

After that, there was the distribution of certificates and diplomas and the induction into the school’s alumni association. The graduates then sang another song, and afterwards there was the presentation of awards. Then there was a special award presentation and gift presentation.

The vote of thanks was given by Bella Castillo. There was subsequently a recessional to which the graduates marched out of the auditorium.