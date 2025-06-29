Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police with Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Wed. June 25, 2025

The Belize Police Department proudly graduated 216 recruits of Squad 98 from its training academy on Wednesday, June 25, in Belmopan.

The ceremony saw 54 female and 162 male officers completing 6 months of rigorous training which they endured at the academy. It also marks the second year that the department surpassed the United Nations’ minimum standard of 20% female representation in police forces.

“To Squad 98, you made it! You’ve crossed the threshold. The hard mornings, the long drills, the mental exhaustion, it all brought you here; and what a moment it is,” said Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs, during his remarks.

“Today’s celebration enshrines your commitment to service and continuous learning. This is a profession that evolves constantly. You will never know it all, but you can always keep learning. From this day forward, you are the protector and symbol of law and order; but more than that, you are peacekeepers, de-escalators, and mediators,” he added.

Recipient of the squad’s Baton of Honor, Alanis Arana mentioned, “I am truly honored, proud, and grateful for this opportunity to address you all, cognizant of the fact that all our hard work has paid off. There are not enough words to express the emotions that I am feeling today, and how privileged I am to stand as a female [with] the Baton of Honor.”

The graduation ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of the new officers, as well as dignitaries, including the Governor General, H.E. Froyla Tzalam. The event included an award ceremony, inspection of the officers by Governor General Tzalam, and various marching segments.

The new officers will be deployed across Belize, including rural areas and regions with high crime rates.