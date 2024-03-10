Groundbreaking for San Pedro General Hospital

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO TOWN, Ambergris Caye, Thurs. Mar. 7, 2024

On Friday, March 1, residents of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, witnessed the official groundbreaking ceremony on the island for the construction of the San Pedro General Hospital.

The construction project, which was signed on February 16, was funded by a grant from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and is valued at an estimated 33 million BZD. The hospital will be situated less than two miles south of the core of San Pedro Town on a 4.5-acre property.

“Today is a significant day for the people of San Pedro Town as we commemorate a milestone in our journey toward accessible healthcare. Today, we celebrate the groundbreaking of San Pedro Town Hospital, [which] will not only improve access to health care for the people of San Pedro Town, but also save countless lives by providing critical medical care during emergencies,” said the Mayor of San Pedro Town, Willy Nunez during his remarks.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard remarked that the hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be staffed with skilled healthcare professionals.

When Taiwan’s Ambassador to Belize, Her Excellency Lily Li-Wen Hsu took the podium, she highlighted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between both nations was signed in January of last year. Then in April of that year, during the visit of Taiwanese President, Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen, the official design model of the medical facility was presented.

“We are therefore very pleased and honored to collaborate with the Government of Belize in the construction of this much-needed hospital in San Pedro. Knowing that it will not only safeguard the well-being of the residents of local communities, but also provide quality healthcare services to the ever-growing visitors. This project is a catalyst for positive change, providing vital resources to uplift health, tourism, and the development of the community. Taiwan cherishes its collaborative partnership in health with Belize,” said Ambassador Hsu. “This year, we are going to celebrate 35 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations. In this regard, I would say today we are not merely breaking ground on a new hospital, we are strengthening the foundation for an everlasting friendship and healthy partnership between Taiwan and Belize,” she added.

Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño echoed similar sentiments on the relationship between Belize and Taiwan, saying, “Belize and Taiwan have enjoyed over three decades of friendship that have benefited both of us. Belize continues to stand before the world in support of the right of the Taiwanese people to decide and determine their destiny, and Taiwan has partnered with successive administrations to support our development.”

“Having a hospital on the island enhances the quality of the tourism product which is so vital to San Pedro and Caye Caulker’s economy, and certainly our national economy. Access to the services of a hospital here on the island not only helps to save lives in emergency cases, but also facilitates the improvement of health in general,” he further mentioned.

Construction will be executed by the Overseas Engineering & Construction Company (OECC), a Taiwanese company with operations mainly focused on constructing government and humanitarian aid infrastructures designed to improve the living environment, create jobs, and contribute to increased economic growth.

No timeline has yet been given for the completion of the project.