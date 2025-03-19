14th Annual Reef Week in Belize

Guatemalan Navy Vessel spotted in Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 17, 2025

A Guatemalan Navy vessel was spotted in Belizean waters on Sunday morning, March 16, and was escorted out of the country by members of the Belize Coast Guard (BCG).

Rear Admiral Elton Bennett, Commandant of the BCG, told Amandala that after 7:00 a.m. that Sunday, the vessel, described as an intercept vessel carrying six passengers on board, was observed by Coast Guard officers who were on patrol boats near Sapodilla Caye.

“The patrol learned that the Guatemalan vessel was lost and suffered engine problems. They came to be disoriented [and] our patrols pointed them in the right direction, and we escorted them outside of Belizean waters into Guatemala,” he said.

“They reported that they had an engine problem and had lost their propellers. Our patrol was professional and instructed the Guatemalans what to do, and they complied [without any] hesitation. They headed off towards Guatemala,” Rear Admiral Bennett further said.

When asked about the types of demarcation that would enable them to discern whether they were in Belizean or Guatemalan waters, Rear Admiral Bennett replied that there are indicators that would make those at sea aware of their location.

“Once a foreign vessel would see those islands, they would recognize that they are the Sapodilla Islands; and if you come from Guatemala, you know they have no islands, but you could have not mistaken to say this is Guatemala … We don’t have a marked border out at sea; your electronic instrument should suffice. Your GPS and navigational charts that you have on board should be able to show you where you are; so any skilled navigator would be able to say if you are closer to Guatemala or Belize or at the halfway point,” he said.

During this confrontation, no weapons were drawn.