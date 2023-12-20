Gwen Liz boys and Kings College girls are NSSSA Basketball Champions 2023

Photo: Kings College – NSSSA Female Basketball Champions 2023

Gwen Lizarraga High School boys’ and Kings College girls’ win basketball nationals.

by Charles Gladden

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. Dec. 18, 2023

Over the weekend, the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) held its national basketball championships at the Sacred Heart Auditorium in the Cayo District, where the Gwen Lizarraga boys won the national title. Meanwhile, Kings College girls repeated as the back-to-back female champions. The male and female semifinals were played on Friday, and the 3rd place and championship games took place on Saturday.

In the male semifinals, Gwen Liz defeated Stann Creek Ecumenical with a score of 83-53, and were set to square off in the finals against San Pedro High School, who topped this year’s host, Sacred Heart College, 55-47, in their semifinal.

Then for the girls’ semifinals, Georgetown Technical easily deposed Wesley College in a 31-17 victory, and Kings College did the same with their opponent, Scared Heart College, 36-6.

The following day the consolation games took place, with Ecumenical boys securing third place over Sacred Heart College in a 44-37 victory. Also, for the girls, Wesley College defeated Sacred Heart College in a 39-29 victory to secure third place.

Gwen Liz boys topped San Pedro High, 61-33, in the finals, securing their national male title and thus retaining the championship for the Central Region. And for the girls, Kings College returned to the finals and defeated Georgetown Technical, 25-9, to repeat as national champions.

Male MVP for the tournament was Harlem Noralez of Gwen Lizarraga High School, while the Female MVP was Aysha Acosta of Kings College.