Belize and T&T hold three-day trade mission

by Charles Gladden

HATTIEVILLE, Thurs. June 19, 2025

A 16-year-old student of Gwen Lizarraga High School in Belize City was tragically hit by a Floralia passenger bus in Hattieville, Belize District, on Thursday, June 19.

The accident occurred shortly after 11:00 a.m. as the victim, Terell Cardines, who was heading in the direction of Belize City, was riding his bicycle on the right-hand side of the George Price Highway near the Hattieville Police Station between Miles 16 and 17.

At that point, Cardines allegedly made a sudden left turn to cross the road, which resulted in the Floralia passenger bus, which was driven at the time by Yorday Salazar, hitting Cardines and running over him and his bicycle.

The collision caused minor damage to the bus—which had broken right front lights and a broken windshield as a result.

After the incident, police arrived at the scene, gathered eyewitness statements, and escorted the bus to the police station, where Salazar was served with a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP).

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.