Belize hosts ACCP Conference

by Kristen Ku

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. May 13, 2024

On Saturday, May 11, members of the Belizean government along with family members of Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat gathered to bid their last farewell at an official funeral held in Punta Gorda Town for the PUP parliamentarian.

Espat, who was the Minister of State for Finance, Economic Development, and Investment in the current administration, passed away on April 22 due to heart failure.

During his tenure as the PUP’s area representative for Toledo East, which began in 1989, Espat served in various ministerial posts, first as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, then as Minister of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, then Minister of Works, then his final role as Minister of State in the Ministries held by Prime Minister Briceño.

During the ceremony, both PM Briceño and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Cordel Hyde presented Espat’s eulogy, an official one and one prepared by his family, respectively.

“We’re here to honor the memory of a man whose life was rich in years, whose career was filled with accomplishments, and whose calling was to serve Toledo East and his country,” shared Hon. Briceño.

“There has never been a political career here in the South quite like Mike Espat. And unless someone can tell me differently, the Hon. Michael Joseph Espat lived his life and served the good people of Toledo on his terms. Up to the moment that he closed his eyes for the last time, Mike Espat was devoted, and he did everything in his power to ensure that Toledo got their fair share of government’s resources, maybe just a tad extra,” the Prime Minister said.

Hon. Mike Espat is considered the longest-serving Belizean parliamentarian to date, as he has served under all 5 Prime Ministers in Belize.

Espat was 76 when he died and was cremated.