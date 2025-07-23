Back-to-school shoppers get GST-free weekends

29.5 C
Honduran national charged with murder of sister-in-law

SPANISH LOOKOUT, Cayo District, Mon. July 21, 2025

A Honduran national has been charged with murder for the death of his sister-in-law, 20-year-old Claritza Rosalee Granillo Rodriguez, on Wednesday, July 16, in the Mennonite community of Spanish Lookout.

As reported in a previous issue of Amandala, an argument erupted between the accused, 23-year-old Edin Naun Henriquez Gabarrete, and Rodriguez after she reportedly complained that he was playing music too loudly at their shared residence.

Claritza Rosalee Granillo Rodriguez

The argument escalated in intensity, and at some point, a furious Gabarrete reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his sister-in-law before fleeing from the scene. Rodriguez was found with multiple stab wounds on her body.

Gabarrete, after initially being on the run, was subsequently found in an abandoned house in Santa Elena Town, said ASP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.

