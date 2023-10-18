House approves US$7 million IDB loan for fisheries sector and fishers

Photo: House Meeting – October 16, 2023

BELMOPAN, Fri. Oct. 13, 2023

The debate on the report from the Privileges Committee regarding communication with the Speaker of the House took up a large portion of today’s House Meeting. That aside, several bills and motions were also dealt with. Among them was an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan for US $7 million. The overall objective for the funds is to promote sustainable growth in the Blue Economy. Apart from enhancing the Government’s ability to sustainably manage key commercial species in the fisheries sector, particularly Spiny Lobster and Queen Conch to ensure export levels are maintained, another objective is to promote the adoption of sustainable technologies and best fishing practices by artisanal fisherfolk who would receive direct support so that their income generation capacity can be improved. Another component of the loan would focus on improving data collection, its management and analysis.

The loan funds are to be disbursed over a period of five years, with a repayment term of 25 years inclusive of a 66-month grace period on principal repayments. The motion had the support of the Opposition.

House passes Trade Licensing Bill, 2022 and Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Among the bills passed at today’s House Meeting was the Firearms (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that paves the way for the establishment of the Firearms and Ammunition Control Board and allows for the Board to issue and revoke firearm licenses, certificates or permits, and to reform the regulatory structure in respect to firearms and ammunition. This bill also had the support of the Opposition. For his part, Cayo South Area Representative Hon. Julius Espat called for the Board not to give a firearm license to any convicted criminal that has used a weapon for violent reasons. Closing off the debate, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa said the bill provides a level of structure that has not existed since inception. The bill also provides for a digitized inventory of the firearms registry.

Also passed today was the Trade Licensing Bill, 2022 that was controversial for the entertainment community and others when it was first introduced in May of 2022. At the time, the bill saw immediate pushback by some sectors who would be required to pay fees they considered outrageous and, in some cases simply unmanageable, to the trade licensing board in their communities. The Ministry of Local Government subsequently clarified that no licensing fees would be levied on street and roadside vendors, as trade licenses would be only for those businesses with a productive footprint of 600 square feet or more.

Today, Minister of Local Government, Hon. Oscar Requena reported that as a result of extensive consultations, they have agreed that fees will now be assessed every three years instead of the current one year. There will be a 10% ceiling and flooring against the assessed fee for existing and new businesses to prevent excessive charges and to prevent village and town councils from losing much needed revenue. According to Requena, “Fees will be determined according to an established formula, and will only use the productive footprint where business transactions are conducted.” This, he said, will provide the predictability that businesses require. There will also be automatic approval of licenses for low risk business types. The bill also provides for a mobile license feature for businesses which operate nationally. In such cases, they will only require getting a license once. Another big change will apply to contractors who will now be required to pay a one-time annual fee instead of a percentage of the contract value as is currently done. In the case of the accommodations sector, a 0.6 multiplier will be applied to determine the total productive footprint when assessing rooming space – further to the current annually determined occupancy rate. In rural areas, Requena reported that the 600 square feet and above productive footprint will apply and there will be a tiered flat fee scheme.

Deputy Leader of the UDP, Hugo Patt described the bill as “just another tax on the backs of the Belizean people,” and said it will tax peddlers. In response, Requena called it a bunch of lies, as schedule 7 of the bill will not apply to villages, which means that peddlers in villages will not pay anything. Otherwise, he said, when this takes effect in the cities and towns on January 1, 2025, peddlers will only pay 82 cents per day as opposed to the 10 dollars per day they are currently paying. He also said that the “small man” in the entertainment industry will not pay anything because the Administration listened to the concerns they had raised in 2022. Requena says it will only be those who have huge concerts who will be required to pay under this bill.

Law change introduced to abolish right to Belizean nationality for a descendant or spouse of economic citizenship beneficiary

The Government of Belize is moving to abolish the right of persons to obtain Belizean nationality via links to a beneficiary of the economic citizenship program. This means that a spouse or descendant of a beneficiary of the Belize Economic Citizenship Program (BECP) will no longer have that right once the Economic Citizenship (Abolition of Rights) Bill, 2023 is enacted. The bill was introduced at today’s House Meeting. The BECP was brought to an end in 2001 when the Belize Constitution was amended to prohibit the re-introduction of similar programs. In 2014 law changes were made to repeal the provisions that facilitated economic citizenship by investment. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño explained that, notwithstanding those legislative amendments, descendants of BECP beneficiaries have continued to apply for citizenship by descent. He commented, “Hundreds, if not thousands, have become Belizeans using the procedure since 2014 … Now we probably are maybe on the 4th and 5th generation – people applying because of an Economic Citizenship Program during the time of probably their grandfather …” According to Hon. Briceño, non-Belizean spouses who marry beneficiaries of the BECP have also applied for Belizean nationality through marriage.

Another nationality related bill introduced at today’s House Sitting was the Belize Nationality (Amendment) Bill, 2023. This one has to do with Belizean nationality being granted to children born to non-Belizean parents if one of those parents acquired Belizean nationality after the child’s birth. To have the privilege of acquiring Belizean nationality, children either have to be born to a Belizean parent or be born in Belize. Prime Minister Briceño said the Ministry of Immigration has brought to the attention of the Cabinet cases where a non-Belizean parent has since married a Belizean national. He stated, “Under the Belizean Nationality Act, that non-Belizean spouse is entitled to apply for Belizean nationality by marriage – on the basis of marriage to a Belizean, and if that spouse has resided for one year or more, immediately preceding the application for nationality … So, quite often, that spouse having obtained Belizean nationality then applies for nationality for the minor children relying on the new acquired citizenship. And in that case there is no residency required for the minors.” As such, the Briceño Cabinet has decided that the same one-year requirement should apply for the minor because “what has been happening is that thousands of these minors have been getting nationality with no connection to Belize. They don’t even visit Belize.” That Belizean nationality then entitles them to get a Belizean passport. Hon. Briceno did explain that the amendment will not apply to, or prohibit those born in Belize from passing nationality to their children who don’t meet the residency requirement.

Prime Minister Briceño described both instances being addressed in these two bills as loopholes that need to be cured.

Municipal Securities Bill, 2023 introduced for municipal authorities to access capital markets directly

The Municipal Securities Bill, 2023 introduced in the House of Representatives today seeks to regulate how local governments can access capital markets directly as a means of sourcing funds for their projects. The Bill would provide the regulatory framework for long and short-term public securities issued by the local governments to finance public investments and drive local economic development.

Prime Minister Briceño explained that municipalities usually draw their funds to cover expenses from central government subventions, taxes and fees (e.g. trade license fee). This, he said, usually only covers administrative and maintenance expenses like payroll, leaving a funding gap for long term infrastructure works. This then drives the municipalities to seek loans from banks. Issuing bonds, as was first started under a municipality led by Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley, would eliminate the banks as the middleman. Hon. Briceno commented, “These financial instruments are essentially an I-owe-you issued by the municipality to its lenders or investors. This is usually the cheaper, more efficient way of borrowing by the municipalities.” Another bond was issued under a UDP Belmopan City Council, and the Belize City Council under Mayor Bernard Wagner has also issued a short-term municipal paper.

Hon. Briceno affirmed that with the passage of the Municipal Securities Bill, 2023, municipalities can tap into financing available in the private sector. Additionally, the bill will eliminate the need for municipalities having to get individualized legislation enacted whenever they want to issue a financial instrument.

The Bill also outlines conditions that must be met for the approval of the issuance of financial instruments. For instance, they may have to appoint an internal auditor or financial controller with reporting obligations to the Financial Secretary to achieve internal financial soundness. There are other obligations like the establishment of a sinking fund and public disclosure requirements to protect investors. Notably, as well, there is a list of authorized purposes and use of the funds. Hon. Briceno summarized that “this law seeks to make it even more easy, more transparent and more safe to issue and invest in municipal securities in Belize.”

Fiscal Incentives (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced

Belize’s definition of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) is to be changed as it appears in the Fiscal Incentives Act which was enacted earlier this year in March. Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, in his introduction of the bill which will allow for the law change, shared that the definition in the Act differs from that of the World Bank. Hon. Briceño says World Bank officials had indicated that MSME’s would be able to access additional World Bank low-cost financing if the definition is changed. The change has to do with the size of the business, its annual sales and total assets. Based on the change, a micro enterprise would have to have two of the following criteria: less than 10 employees, less than $200,000 in annual sales, and less than $200,000 in total assets. For a small enterprise, the figures would be 10-49 employees, between $200,000 to $6 million in annual sales, and between $200,000 to $6 million in total assets. For medium enterprises, it would be 50-300 employees, between $6 million to 30 million, and between $6 million to $30 million in total assets.

The bill was taken through all its stages today, and the Prime Minister explained that this was so that MSME’s can access funding that is currently available via the DFC.

Another new bill that was taken through all its stages today was the Referendum (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to expand the circumstances in which a referendum shall be held as reported in our Friday, October 13, 2023 edition of the Amandala at page 4 under the title “GoB & OCEANA make joint statement.”

Two interconnected bills introduced to expand the definition of aggravated assault

The Briceño Cabinet proposes to have the Belize Criminal Code amended via the Criminal Code (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023 to expand the definition of aggravated assault to protect security related personnel, public officers, teachers and elected officials, to increase the penalty in relation to the offences of threat of death and similar character offences. Under the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the plan is to upgrade the use of threatening words or behaviour from a petty offence to a serious offence. Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who introduced the bills, shared that they follow a recommendation made by the National Security Council in June 2023, and align with concerns shared by public officers of having faced security threats in the exercise of their duties.

National Accreditation Council of Belize (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduced

Minister of Education Hon. Francis Fonseca at today’s House Meeting reported – during the introduction of the National Accreditation Council of Belize (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – that eighteen years ago, in 2005, Belize passed an Act for the establishment of an accreditation council but it was never implemented. This Bill will now move that implementation, which will be applicable for tertiary level institutions. Fonseca noted that the bill has the support of the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB).

Climate Change and Carbon Market Initiatives Bill, 2023 introduced

As announced by Cabinet last week, the Briceño Administration today introduced the Climate Change and Carbon Market Initiatives Bill, 2023 “to enhance climate change resilience and low emission development for the sustainable development of Belize; to respect the objectives and principles of the international climate regime ratified in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement; to establish a market in Belize to trade carbon credits.”