House fire leaves former teacher, 81, without a home

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 10, 2022– A small wooden home belonging to an elderly woman at the corner of South Street and West Canal in Belize City was burnt to the ground just after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Bernadette Lucas, 81, who is reportedly a former Holy Redeemer teacher, is now homeless and has lost everything that was inside her 10’ by 10’ wooden structure that she called home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it made its way to nearby homes.

Lucas related to reporters what took place, as she was attempting to make breakfast that day:

“I was cooking, and I had just made some tea, and the wind was very strong, so the fire went out, and I went in to get some sheets to put to start the fire again, and it went out again. So I went in to get a little bottle and started to pack it to start the fire, and the piece from here [the mask] fell and I came out and I pack it in there, and everything was okay. I didn’t know the fire was started in there. But I was sitting with the door open and the fire was popping and something could have popped from the fire outside with the wind blowing so strong, and when I looked in, not even a minute. I was shocked, the floor was already on fire, and the mattress was burning. The place went fast too, because it’s old. It’s already condemned.” she said.

Lucas said that she is hopeful, despite having to pick up the pieces and start all over.

“I have a positive attitude, so I’m already getting some help from my fellow neighbors, and they’re doing their best to accommodate me, so I see the future bright. My friend came and helped already. The future looks bright. I’m happy to know after all this I can still pick up the pieces,” Lucas said.

To assist Bernadette Lucas in getting back on her feet, you can call her at 621-0918 or 601- 9015.