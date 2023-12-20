House fire on Jane Usher Blvd.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 18, 2023

A family of five from the Jane Usher Boulevard area of Belize City is currently without a home after the house in which they were living was destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon, December 15. The wooden structure, which measured approximately 16 feet by 20 feet, and was elevated about 3 feet above the ground, was covered in flames in the late evening of that day.

At around 4:00 p.m., the owner of the home, Clarissa Brown, a nurse assistant at Belize Health Care Partners, departed from her residence to attend a Christmas work function and left her home in the care of her sister, Nicole Wade.

Wade told Amandala that she was at the residence, about to take a shower, when a fire started at the home. Her theory is that the fire was caused by neighborhood kids bursting firecrackers.

“My sista look like have her window open and I nuh know if fyaworks ketch di curtain, but honestly I no know. When I hya ting di buss up inna di house, [and] wen I fly out, I si di whole veranda and fya inna di house,” she said.

She further noted that without the assistance of people in the neighborhood, who helped to extinguish the fire, the situation would have been more severe.

“People cohn and they staat help me from di neighborhood, and they just staat out di fya with wata whe mi deh inna di yaad. Fya just come quick, [and] I neva expect it. She lose everything inna di house; nothing nuh save,” Wade said.

“… di fya truck come wen di fya done out. They only come meet smoke. As I tell yo, da di people whe come. People mi deh pan di basketball court, and they just come run and help we. If we mi depend pan di fya truck, honestly, all dem house mi gwen by yah, because di fya mi di come,” she added.

Wade estimates the value of her sister’s belongings to be about $30,000. The structure was not insured.

Brown resides with her husband and three girls – ages 11, 10 and 7, and they are currently staying at her place of employment.