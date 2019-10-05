House of Representatives meeting on Friday

More write-off motions are in the works for tomorrow’s meeting

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019– The House of Representatives will be meeting in the National Assembly chambers tomorrow, Friday. Based on the Order Paper in circulation among members, the House will introduce a new Customs Regulation Bill and another bill, the Caribbean Development Project loan, for the Belize Electricity hydroelectric plant.

The House will also get a report from the Finance and Economic Development Committee.

In addition to the introduction of new bills and loan motions, tomorrow’s House meeting will also debate the write-off of a loan of over $40,000 for Cabinet Secretary Carlos Perdomo’s son, Joshua Perdomo. The government’s write-off of Perdomo’s student loan, on which he has defaulted, has caused a firestorm of criticism to be leveled against the government of Prime Minister Dean Barrow.

Apart from debating the much-criticized Perdomo write-off, government will introduce more write-off motions at tomorrow’s House meeting.