S.H.A.K.E. the Salt habit – MoHW advises

(Image credit: NOAA NWS)

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 23, 2025

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season will officially begin in just a few days, on June 1.

A preparedness plan is already being put into effect due to the possibility of a worst-case scenario, as authorities believe that this year may be busier than previous years—with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes forecasted.

“If you look at those numbers and compare what we had last year, which is about the same, you’re predicting something similar to last year, which was above normal but not super active; but yes, above normal. Regarding our local expectations, if it is a normal season, there’s a higher chance for a storm coming our way now. I always say to the public that seasonal predictions are only useful to give you an overall picture of what will be happening,” said Ronald Gordon, Chief Meteorologist at the National Meteorological Service of Belize.

“What you need to do is monitor the day-to-day activity. Look at the outlook for each day; look at what’s developing, and of course, monitor what’s coming towards us; and of course, I always say, focus on the official source of information. I don’t say that because we are perfect; I say this for one thing—I said it this morning on one of the talk shows: we have a stake in it,” he added.

As mentioned, the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management and the National Meteorological Service of Belize have launched new initiatives to boost Belize’s preparedness in the event of a storm landing in Belize.

“Cabinet was briefed on Tuesday by the director of NEMO, the National Emergency Coordinator, and the Chief MET officer on what is expected to be an above normal season. Some weeks ago, NEMO launched an early warning system … that there was a launch of that facility and that initiative … and that to me is critical because that is what you need. You need to be able to get that accurate information early enough so that you can have proper planning. Regarding all of the different committees that NEMO oversees, those committees are headed by different government departments. We’re getting all the reports from those committees, so we can have our plan in place. Recently, we also launched the national disaster risk management plan,” said Hon. Henry Usher, Minister of Disaster Risk Management.

A media training session is to be held next week by NEMO, the MET Service, and the National Hydrological Service.