Inflation rate at 1.6% – SIB reports

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Mar. 28, 2025

In celebration of Women’s Month, which is observed annually in March, the Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) has launched its annual women’s art exhibit at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts.

The exhibit highlights the painting, photography and poetry of 35 women from different parts of the country.

“It is about empowerment, our rights for women and children, women and girls. And if you notice, if you take a look around, the exhibit is specifically on a journey, the journey that women go through; so, it has themes such as breaking the silence, social change and activism, future and innovation, because a lot of women are not only painting, but they are turning that talent into more,” said Gayla, the curator of the exhibition.

Gayla, curator

“It’s a special time for women to be seen and heard. That’s where I think the impact is. To answer your question, what I’d like to see—and this is only my opinion—is for it to go forward, not only in terms of an exhibition, but get to highlight these women more, their crafts. Like I said in the beginning, they are creators; and some women are single mothers, and this is their way of making an income, so I would like to see it be carried forward,” she added.

The Women in Art exhibit was opened to the public on Thursday, March 27.