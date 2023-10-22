Illegal Turkish nationals plead guilty

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023

A group of 17 Turkish nationals found themselves behind bars at the Belize Central Prison after pleading guilty to illegal entry into the country on Monday, October 16.

According to official reports, just after 6:00 p.m. that Monday, Benque police received a tip-off about a group of 18 Turkish nationals, inclusive of one minor, disembarking from taxis and boarding a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on 3rd Street in San Ignacio Town.

When the officers intercepted the truck, the driver, believed to be a Belizean national assisting the migrants, managed to escape the scene. The situation led to additional police officers from the San Ignacio branch going to the scene, resulting in the detention of all 18 individuals.

Further investigation by the Immigration Department revealed that the group had entered Belize by boat, navigating the banks of the Mopan River. It was suspected that their final destination was the northern border, as they headed to Mexico.

The 18 migrants were arraigned before Magistrate Walters on October 17 at the San Ignacio Magistrate Court, where they pleaded guilty to the charges of illegal entry. They paid the fines levied by the court and were additionally charged with the offense of “failure to present self upon arrival.”

On October 18, all 17 adult individuals were transferred from the San Ignacio prison to the Kolbe Foundation-operated Belize Central Prison. During this process, special attention was given to the minor who had been part of the group, who was subsequently handed over to Social Services.

This incident is symbolic of a broader issue that Belize has been facing—a surge in human trafficking and illegal immigration. In recent months a number of migrants of various nationalities, including Haitians, Brazilians, Turks, and even African nationals, have attempted to traverse Belize’s borders without legal authorization.

Amandala reached out to the CEO of Immigration, Gilroy Usher, but up to press time he has not responded. We also reached out to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, Hon. Eamon Courtenay, who was unable to assist due to his travel schedule. However, he did update us that these men were transported to the Belize Central Prison.