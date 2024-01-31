21.1 C
“Impact” by Adriana Smith

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 26, 2024

The Imagination Factri is hosting an interactive art show entitled “Impact” which will feature the artwork of 28-year-old Adriana Smith, an artist who graduated from St. John’s Junior College with a degree in Fine Arts.

Smith began her painting career while in high school, under the tutelage of Kirkland Smith. She told Amandala that her artwork features a variety of styles.

“I prefer doing animals or plants; more nature-themed is my thing. I do cartoon or street-style when it comes to people, and that has always been my go-to for me. That’s the thing with the pieces I have in the art show: it goes from 2020, 2021, and 2022, and I’m showing the progress of my work from a while back,” she said.

“… I remember one that I did, it was a body paint theme; I do that too, so that art is not coming to a regular gallery and going. It’s more to that. It’s an experience that you have put yourself out there and grasped that,” she added.

Besides Smith’s artwork, the art show will feature the work of 15 other artists as well as presentations of poetry and music.

“The whole purpose of it is to show the community how fun art is, and how easy it is for it to get into. It’s always a great hobby, not only for kids; you’re never too old to learn how to paint and draw, and you’re never too young either,” she said.

The exhibit opened on Friday, January 26, at the Image Factory on North Front Street and will be open to the public for a week.

