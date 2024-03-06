Incumbent PUP Belize City Council slate launches 2024-2027 Manifesto

Photo: Bernard Wagner – Incumbent Belize City Mayoral PUP Candidate

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2024

With less than two days to go for the municipal elections on Wednesday, March 6, the People’s United Party (PUP) today launched a gleaming 2024-2027 Manifesto coinciding with the party’s 2024 municipal elections theme of “Stay Pan Track.” The easily digestible 8-page booklet lists 32 commitments of the PUP’s Team 11, but starts with a letter from incumbent mayoral candidate Bernard Wagner to residents. Wagner first emphasizes the importance of a manifesto. He calls it “… a kind of statement of ideas, of ambition, of dreams for our future, for our administration. It’s supposed to be a blueprint and an article of faith.” He goes on to admit, though, that while “it won’t always go as planned … it’s supposed to be a guide – a blueprint for success.” Wagner then transitions to the slate’s central message that, though much has been accomplished in two PUP terms – “through a hostile UDP government for three years, the once in a century calamity of COVID, then the treacherous Hurricane Lisa …” – much more is yet to be accomplished. He says this can only be done by “ensuring that you have a national and a sub-national government working in tandem.”

Incumbent councillor candidate Allan Pollard, Jr., described it as an “ambitious but realistic” manifesto which is short on words but big on “a lot of action.” As to the unfinished work, Pollard narrated, “So, yes, we did a lot of streets, but we need more drains. Yes, we have the Downtown Super Sale on Saturday, but what will we do on Sunday? And yes, Minister, Gungulung look like States, but the people want to know when we will reach Pen Road Extension and Krooman. And we love the Berger Field, but we want one back yah da Lake. And Mr. Usher, we want one dah Jane Usher as well.”

Present for the launch was Prime Minister John Briceño, Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde and several ministers of Government who are area representatives in Belize City. The well-organized, brief event, complete with a pre-recorded message from Wagner, was emceed by PUP Chairman, Hon. Henry Usher, who revealed that the manifesto was carefully crafted with input from residents during weeks-long engagements. He declared, “With the right, productive team, we can make this city a beacon, not only of the country, but of the region. There is a vision of a greater Belize City, and we want to see this 13.77 square miles reach its full potential and more. This manifesto continues to inspire our people’s hearts with hope and love.”

PM Briceño congratulated the incumbent council for its work. He asked the sizable, cheering crowd present at Swift Hall, “And you know why is it that on Wednesday, the people of Belize City, they are going to come and vote for Bernard Wagner and the PUP, is because you have worked and delivered to the people of Belize City.” The Prime Minister affirmed that having a friendly central government has allowed for greater service to the people. He commented, “If we can recall, just in 2020, the former prime minister was saying that they are going to weep for Belize; they are going to weep for the next government. PUP neva cry. PUP neva bawl. PUP is about work. We decided that literally we will roll up our sleeves and we started to work.” The PM then added, “and Mayor Wagner, I must congratulate you because you are very clear on your vision, along with your team, that a city is more than just streets and drains and picking up the garbage. A city is where you can make it a vibrant community, where you feel happy, where you can feel safe, where you can create opportunities that you can say ‘I am a proud resident of Belize City.’ And today, the people of Belize City are telling you that they are satisfied with the work that Bernard and his team are doing. That they are seeing the progress being done under Bernard and his team.”

Asked in an interview after the event how he is feeling with the big day almost upon us, Wagner said, “We are optimistic. We are excited. At this time of the campaign only adrenaline is rushing through you now, as you know that you are very close to the end line; but we still remain focused to ensure we reach as much people as possible within the next day and a half, and never take anything for granted …”

In a symbolic gesture, all the 11 candidates signed a large printed out version of the 32 commitments in the manifesto. Notable on the list is the construction of a boardwalk along the Southern Foreshore area, maintaining and shaping 150 miles of drains, rehabilitating 200 streets, expanding the student hub initiative across the city to provide more after-school services, revitalizing the MCC in collaboration with the National Sports Council, planting 1,000 trees to improve air quality in the city; constructing two new football complexes ‘a la Berger field,’ establishing 20 fitness nooks like the one at Memorial Park, holding regular health fairs with free screening services, and continuing the collaboration to introduce daytime concerts at Memorial Park on cruise ship days.