Galen hosts National Disaster Risk Management Research Forum

Friday, July 4, 2025 at 11:10 PM

The Native Americans, the indigenous peoples of the Americas, have been fighting terrorism since 1492, the day the Spaniards landed on a Caribbean island in the Bahamas. By the way, I saw that expression about terrorism since 1492 on a t-shirt some kid was wearing in a television series. Regardless of the origin, it is a fact. And what is worse is that they lost that fight then, and are still losing it today. The Europeans, the Church, bureaucrats, and mercenaries were very effective in conquering and dehumanizing defenseless people, defenseless compared to the arms and artillery and wheels and horses that they were facing. Most of them were wiped out by the diseases that accompanied their conquerors, but the survivors still face dehumanizing circumstances.

Tonight, as I write this, at least 24 persons were killed in a flood in Texas. Twenty girls from a summer camp are missing and presumed dead. In Gaza, children are starving to death, their parents being killed by a rogue Israeli military. In Ukraine, Putin continues to murder innocent people for no other reason than his own vanity. Then there’s Sudan and Central Africa, and Salvador and Nicaragua and Venezuela. Then there’s the United States, where people are being hunted and disappeared with the blessing of the Supreme Court.

It gets worse. Poor people in the United States, even the middle class in some instances, will lose their healthcare and food supply and hospitals and schools and their hope for any future, thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, rammed through Congress by the heartless Republicans in the House and Senate. Not because they believe in what’s in that bill — most of them voted blindly—but because they have no spine, and succumbed to being blackmailed by the TACO-in-chief. Wat a ting!

If there was ever a time for reflection and introspection, that time is now. We humans have to be the worst disappointment of creation. I’m very serious about that statement. We really are the scum of the earth. We are responsible for all the mayhem, all the destruction of this paradise called Earth. I should call it former paradise, because we have turned this planet into a living hell. All the other animals combined could not create this mayhem and hate and destruction that is all around us. And it seems to me a competition for who can do the worst to their fellow man, and to the environment.

Please don’t even tell me that some god has a plan for us, that all this is happening for a reason, and then we will have eternal life and live in peace and harmony, in another life. Please don’t tell me there’s some purpose for those little girls at summer camp to drown, or for children to be starving and dying because of man’s cruelty to each other. What f*#@ing purpose?? If there is a God, He has long deserted us; He could not stomach the pain and cruelty that we humans dole out so gleefully, on each other, every day.

You know, I’m always trying to find beauty in this garden called earth. I take pictures every day of things that still make me feel alive and relevant and happy. But in my introspective mind, this planet is dying, and we are hastening its demise.

It won’t blow up or disappear; it will just become unlivable and more toxic than it already is, in my opinion.

I have always believed that we are on our own. No one will come to bail us out of that miserable existence of our own creation. We are digging our own graves, where no one will be left or willing, to bury us. John Crow will feast on us forever and forever. That will be our hell!

How is that for introspection?

Glen