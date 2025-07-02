Three fishermen receive awards at 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 30, 2025

21-year-old Isabella Zabaneh of Independence Village, Stann Creek District, was officially crowned on Saturday, June 28, at the Belize City Civic Center as this year’s Miss Universe Belize 2025.

This year’s competition saw five ladies vying for the title of Miss Universe Belize, including Monisha Hyde of Belmopan, Hope Panton of Belize City, Imani Jex of Lucky Strike, and Libny Rodriguez who is also from Independence Village along with Zabaneh.

Throughout the night, these beauties put their pageantry skills to the test as they walked on the big stage. At the end of the night, Jex was named Miss Congeniality – an award voted on by the delegates; Panton was named the second runner up and Miss Photogenic; Hyde was named the first runner up; and Zabaneh walked away with the black orchid crown, being the successor of Halima Hoy, who was Miss Universe Belize ’24.

Zabaneh has a history of participating in beauty pageants. She won the title of Miss Independence at 14 years old, then competed in the Miss Florida Teen Pageant at 17 years old, and once mentioned it had been a childhood dream to represent Belize on the Miss Universe stage.

She holds a degree in Political Science and International Studies, and is pursuing a Master’s in Professional Communication.

The international Miss Universe pageant will be held on November 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.