Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

Photo: Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonesca and Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño unveil Itz’at STEAM Academy plaque

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. May 10, 2024

An inauguration ceremony was held on Friday, May, 10, for the Itz’at STEAM Academy, located on the grounds of the ITVET (formerly Technical) in Belize City.

The academy is a government high school and a first-of-its-kind in the country which primarily focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM). As mentioned, the school is government-funded with additional assistance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the International Development Bank (IDB).

“This is a place where education comes to be transformed,” said John Newport, principal of Itz’at STEAM. “Five years ago, this was an idea, an aspiration, [and] a dream that we could build a special place, that we could build a school that would model cutting-edge science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics education. A school that would serve as a model, not just for the country of Belize, but would become the model for the Caribbean, Central America and beyond,” he noted.

“Today is an important milestone towards empowering the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and leaders in the field of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics education. Itz’at is more than just a school; it’s a place where creativity, curiosity, and collaboration will be nurtured and challenged,” said Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño.

The institution unofficially opened doors for its first group of students at the first-form level—63 young minds—this past academic year. Newport told Amandala that 75 new students (the school’s second intake) will enter the school in the upcoming academic year, and they are aiming for that group to be ethnically and culturally diverse.

The Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonesca, additionally told reporters that the institution also caters to those with special needs and diverse abilities.

“We have students with diverse abilities [and] special needs who are a part of our program. We will be taking in more in the upcoming intake in August of this year; that’s critically important. We know that [some] students can’t learn academically, or they’re challenged academically; but that doesn’t mean they’re not smart. They’re creative and innovative in other ways; and so that’s the opportunity that a school like Itz’at provides for them,” he mentioned.

One parent, whose child was one of the first batch of students to be enrolled at the academy, told Amandala that enrolling his child in the institution wasn’t his first choice, but it was the best decision they’ve made.

“While it wasn’t my personal first choice, it’s the best decision that I’ve made. Far superior to what we have out there with some of the other schools … This school is already showing that it’s going to be at a high level with all of the competitions that they already have won. These things are not by chance. It’s a strong core of students being brought in here. Contrary to the other government schools that have come onboard in the past, it took them four years to get a groove of things. Whether it is performing arts, sports, and other things, Itz’at is in the talk. But with what it’s here to accomplish, STEAM, it’s already beating Belize High School,” he said.

The maximum number of students who can attend the school in any academic year is 300, and its yearly tuition is $600.