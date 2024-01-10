Jamaican national shot on Mayflower St.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 8, 2024

30-year-old Theodore Dwyer, also known as “Uptown”, a Jamaican national, was shot on Mayflower Street in Belize City on Monday night, January 8.

Reports to Amandala suggest that around 7:30 p.m. Dwyer was out sitting on a chair at the nearby basketball court through an unnamed alley off Mayflower Street when he was approached by three men who walked out and crept up from down the alley and began firing gunshots at him.

Dwyer was hit multiple times and was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. Contrary to reports made by several media outlets that labeled him as dead, as of print time at 10:30 tonight, Amandala has confirmed that Dwyer is alive and in critical condition at the hospital.

Authorities have yet to disclose the motive as the investigation continues.

