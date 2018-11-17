Jefferson Jacobo, 21, committed for Supreme Court trial

He caught his girlfriend with “Joe Grind,” and allegedly stabbed them both

BELIZE CITY, Nov. 14, 2018–At a preliminary inquiry that was held yesterday, Jefferson Jacobo, 21, a Salvadoran national charged with 2 counts of attempted murder, was committed to stand trial in the April 2019 session of the Supreme Court by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford.

The session begins on April 2.

Jacobo is also charged with dangerous harm, wounding and two counts of use of deadly means of harm.

The charges arose from an incident that occurred on April 28, 2018. According to police, Jacobo went to his home, located on Freetown Road, and found his girlfriend, Joslyn Duarte, 20, and another man, Manuel Acosta, 21, in a compromising position.

Jacobo took a knife and allegedly stabbed Acosta and Duarte. Acosta was stabbed all over his body, while Duarte was stabbed in her upper left shoulder and left wrist.

Acosta was admitted to ward at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where his injuries were classified as dangerous harm.

Duarte’s injuries were classified as wounding.