John John’s Blue opens tonight at the Bliss

by Melissa Castellanos Espat

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12, 2023

St. Martin De Porres is featuring a theatrical performance at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday and Friday, October 12 and 13. The play, John John’s Blue, is adapted from Evan X Hyde’s anthology, Feelings, which was published in 1975.

The parish, a Jesuit apostolate, approached Hyde for permission to use his work and create a script that would encapsulate the themes prevalent in the 1970s but which have transcended to 2023. In his writing, Hyde creates awareness and understanding of the community’s challenges and aspirations by delving into the neighborhood’s historical context and merging it with present-day realities. It further showcases the institution’s ability to recognize and represent the lived experiences of the Lake Independence communities.

The mission of the Jesuit Parish is to promote reconciliation and justice and emphasize the importance of working together for the common good of all people to drive positive change. The initiative of the play aims to address social inequalities and promote justice within the community. The merging of the parish and Hyde’s work opens an avenue to a dialogue that encourages a candid exploration of the community’s complexities, fostering dialogue for positive transformation.

By combining historical insights, contemporary realities, and literary creativity, this collaborative effort seeks to ignite positive changes in the Southside community.

An all-star cast including Tremett Perriott, Audrey Matura, Sharmane Garcia, Steven ‘The Groove’ Perriott, Debbie Ordonez, David Morey, Duane Moody, Indira Craig, and debut by Avaunt Kelly and Cristie Jeffries make up the voice for the vulnerable and marginalized in the community. Carlos Perrote and Elsworth Castillo have also committed to entertaining the audience with live performances, which is new for theatre in Belize. All of the participants committed time from their busy schedules to participate and give back to the community.

Showtime starts at 7:00 p.m., and tickets can be bought at St. Martin De Porres parish and at the Bliss. Plans on selling livestream access are also in consideration.