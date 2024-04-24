28.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Promoting the gift of reading across Belize

Photo: L-R Prolific writer David Ruiz, book...

Police welcome record-breaking number of new recruits

Photo: Squad 97 male graduates marching by Kristen...

The Museum of Belizean Art opens doors

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 18,...

Judge allows into evidence dying declaration of murder victim Egbert Baldwin

HighlightsJudge allows into evidence dying declaration of murder victim Egbert Baldwin
By Deshan Swasey

Egbert Baldwin, deceased (L); Camryn Lozano (Top right) and Albert Gill, on trial

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 22, 2024

A dying declaration, purportedly from murder victim Egbert Baldwin, a.k.a. “Eggie “, was allowed into evidence today by Justice Candace Nanton at the trial of two men, Camryn Lozano and Albert Gill, who are on trial for Baldwin’s murder.

Two police officers, constable Patrick Genitty and constable Linda Cassanova, testified that before he died, Baldwin told them that he was shot by Lozano and Gill, a.k.a. “Beans”.

Genitty said that at about 7:11 p.m. on July 18, 2020, when he and Cassanova arrived at a green bungalow house on Egbert Quilter Avenue in the Japan area of Ladyville, they saw Baldwin lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Genitty said that he asked Baldwin: “Eggie, who shot you?”, and Baldwin replied that the shooters were Lozano and Gill. Cassanova corroborated his testimony with her testimony.

Lozano and Gill are being represented by Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington and attorney Norman Rodriguez.

The Crown is being represented by Crown Counsel Robert Lord.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.