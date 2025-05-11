Belize celebrates International Girls in ICT Day 2025

26.7 C
By Deshan Swasey

Chandra Nisbet-Cansino, CEO of the KHMH

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 7, 2025

The Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) honored over forty of its hard-working nurses on Tuesday, May 6, during a special ceremony in recognition of Nurses Week, which is celebrated from May 6 to May 12. This year’s theme is, “Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies”.

Nurses recognized

“It’s important for us every year to ensure that we recognize them, and we thank them, and that their voices are heard,” said Chandra Nisbet-Cansino, CEO of the KHMH.

She continued, “It’s now competition among not only the world, but within Belize itself. We have a lot of healthcare institutions opening that are now hiring nurses. So, we want to ensure that we get the best of the best nurses being produced.”

From among the hospital’s male and female nurses, a few outstanding professionals were selected and presented with awards for their hard work and dedication. One award, Nurse of the Year, requires a nurse to be in the clinical setting for at least a year, attend all education meetings and department meetings, display professionalism, and hold a license with the Midwives and Nursing Council of Belize, among others.

One nurse says the job can be challenging, but the type of recognition that was given at the ceremony goes a long way.

“I think the awards are important because they give you a sense of recognition that out there they’re seeing us, that our administration appreciates us, and just a little appreciation goes a long way, because we come here to do a job that I believe is very difficult. Not everyone can do the type of work we do,” said Uriel Cowo, a registered nurse at the KHMH.

