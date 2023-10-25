Killed over loud music?

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023

Was 42-year-old Trenton Webster killed on Thursday night, October 19, due to a personal conflict he had with another individual over some loud music?

Details from Friday’s issue of Amandala indicated that sometime after 8:00 p.m. Webster was at an apartment on Rasta Street, off Central American Boulevard near 88 Shopping Center, where he and his fiancée resided for the past few months. Webster was reportedly standing underneath a streetlight while waiting for a family friend who had gone to a nearby store to purchase some items.

While waiting for his friend to return, he was approached by his assailant – described as dressed in black attire – who blasted a barrage of gunshots at him, killing him instantly at the scene. He was reportedly hit as many as 6 times in his upper body.

The assailant reportedly fled the scene in the direction of North Creek Road. While at the scene, police recovered several expended 9mm shells.

In an interview with Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs, on the day after the shooting, he provided details indicating that the killing of Webster may have stemmed from a prior disagreement he had with another male individual.

“As far as the information provided to me as of this morning, it seems to be an individual and isolated incident. I don’t want to categorically say that it is not gang-related at this time, but so far it does seem like a personal issue that the deceased had with an individual,” he said.

When the media caught up with ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, he highlighted to reporters that a 17-year-old male had been found in the Roaring Creek area and had been detained.

Sources told Amandala that Webster recently returned to Belize for the second time in May of this year, got engaged, and was living in the Kings Park area with his fiancée. The couple then relocated to their current residence where, two days before his demise, Webster was complaining that the minor, who is a relative of his fiancée, was playing loud music above him, and when he went to complain, the minor threatened to kill him.

Webster’s death is the first murder recorded for October this year.

He leaves behind one infant child.