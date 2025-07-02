Three fishermen receive awards at 11th Annual Fisher of the Year Award ceremony

Rebecca Daniels, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 26, 2025

A Belize City woman is in police detention after police raided her residence on Wednesday, June 25, and found a large amount of illegal drugs.

Police arrived at the residence of 24-year-old Rebecca Marlene Daniels in the Kings Park area around midday on Wednesday, and while conducting a search at the home, they discovered a black plastic barrel containing twenty-three (23) parcels of suspected cannabis, all wrapped in transparent plastic. A second container was also found, in which there were seven (7) additional parcels similarly packaged.

The suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 70.05 pounds with a street value of 100,000 BZ.

Daniels has been charged with possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, and appeared at the Magistrate Court in Belize City, where she pleaded not guilty to the offenses. She was granted bail of $10,000.