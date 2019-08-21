Kulture crushes San Pedro in Game 1 of National Over-40 Football Finals; Game 2 on Saturday

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– The much anticipated clash of last year’s finalists, Kulture Yabra and San Pedro veterans in the National Over-40 Football Championship, was quite a surprise, as Kulture Yabra Veterans visited the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday night, and came away with a massive 6-nil victory over San Pedro Veterans. Kulture got 2 goals apiece from Kevin Rowland (12’ & 37’) and Albert “Chicken” Arnold (33’ & 63’), and another from David “Manu” McCaulay (80’) along with an own by San Pedro’s Phillip Leslie (31’ OG). It was a total blow-out in a game that many expected to be a slug fest, after San Pedro had bombarded Belmopan Veterans, 6-nil, just a couple weeks earlier, with their veteran star striker, Orlando Pinelo accounting for 5 of those goals.

That one is still hard to figure out; but hopefully we will get some answers when San Pedro comes to town for game 2 of the series and the championship this weekend. Of course, it should be a coronation for Kulture; but, whatever went wrong for them at the Ambergris, for sure, the San Pedro Veterans will be looking for respect in game 2 at the MCC.

Game 2 of the championship finals was originally set for this Sunday afternoon, but National Over-40 Committee Chairman, Peter Alvarez announced today that the date and time have been changed, no doubt due to the PLB game scheduled for this Sunday afternoon at the MCC. The Over-40 final will therefore be on Saturday evening.

Saturday, August 24

6:30 p.m – (championship) San Pedro Veterans vs Kulture Yabra Veterans – MCC Grounds

The awards/trophies ceremony follows after the game.