Labour Force Survey shows drop in September unemployment rate

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 13, 2023

The Statistical Institute of Belize has released the recent stats from its latest Labour Force Survey, which are indicating a decrease in the national unemployment rate to 4% for September 2023.

This figure represents a 1% reduction from October 2022, and reflects a positive shift in the labour market dynamics, with 1,200 additional individuals finding employment, particularly in the tourism and construction sectors.

Belize’s labour force was estimated to consist of 190,840 persons, with males making up 60%. The labour force participation rate saw a slight drop to 57.7%, primarily due to some individuals exiting the labour force. While female participation remained steady at 44.5%, male participation slightly decreased. The highest labour force participation was noted among individuals with tertiary education, at 78.2%.

The survey counted approximately 7,555 unemployed individuals, with a higher unemployment rate among females (4.5%) compared to males (3.6%). A significant proportion of the unemployed had been jobless for a year or more, with most having previously held a job.

Education played a role in unemployment levels. Those with tertiary education had a low unemployment rate of 2.2%, while higher rates were observed among those with only primary and secondary education.

Employed persons — numbering approximately 183,285 – predominantly had jobs in ‘Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repairs’, the ‘Tourism’ sectors, ‘Community, Social and Personal Services; Extra Territorial Organization and Bodies’ and ‘Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities’.

‘Services and Sales’ and ‘Elementary Occupations’ were the most common job types. Males were more represented in manual and skilled occupations, while females dominated administrative and professional roles.

Self-employment constituted a quarter of the employment, and the number of average working hours was 42.2 per week. Despite a slight reduction in working hours, the average monthly income increased by $35 to a value of $1,392 when compared to October 2022.

Underemployment affected 4.5% of the employed, with no significant sex differences. These individuals worked fewer hours and earned less than their fully employed counterparts. The informal employment sector saw a slight increase of 37%, with the majority being self-employed without hired help.

A significant portion of the working-age population was outside the labour force, with 8.3% being in the potential labour force category. Non-participation reasons varied, with personal and family responsibilities being the most cited among females, and education and training among males.