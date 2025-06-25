Belizeans will feel the cost if Middle East war escalates

Reality Youths U-13

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 23, 2025

Ladyville Rising Stars and Reality Youths enjoyed big wins in Week 8 of the Belize Tourism Board’s Under-13 Mundialito, which saw both league leaders, Belize United and Berger United, take a tumble under pouring rain at the Berger Field in Belize City on Saturday morning, June 21.

Ladyville Rising Stars U-13

In Game 1, Hattieville United got the easy bye to their 3rd win, (3-0), by Yabra FC’s no-show, but remained at 6th place in the standings with 12 pts.

In Game 2, Ebony Lake also got the easy bye to their 3rd win, (3-0), by Berger United’s forfeit, which was Berger’s first loss. Berger still leads the league with 19 pts. Ebony Lake remains at 7th place in the standings with 11 pts.

In Game 3, Belize United was leading, 3-1, over Reality Youths, led by Schae Gordon’s brace (3’ & 6’) and a 3rd goal by Keron Grant (20’), with only Marques Martinez (4’) having scored for Reality Youths, when a Belize United player was ejected with a 2nd yellow card, and Belize United was obliged to forfeit for lack of sufficient players to continue the match, thus recording their 2nd loss. Belize United remains ranked 2ndin the standings with 18 pts. Thus, Reality Youths won by a technicality, a match they were losing, and advanced to 4th place in the rankings with 14 pts, while Yabra fell to 5th place with 13 pts.

In Game 4, Frederick Garbutt, Jr. (19’) and Elton Anthony (34’) led the Ladyville Rising Stars to their 5th win, (3-0), over Sampson Academy, whose defender, Lloyd Burgess (22’ OG) sent the ball into his own net. Ladyville moved into 3rd place in the rankings with 16 pts. Sampson Academy ranks 8th in the standings with 6 pts.

Upcoming Week 9 matches:

Saturday, June 28

Ladyville Rising Stars vs Hattieville United

Belize United vs Yabra FC

Berger United vs Reality Youths

KP Strikers vs Sampson Academy

(Ebony Lake rests, as Leaders of Tomorrow has withdrawn from the competition.)

Quarterfinals on Sunday, June 29.