Graduation highlights

Tessanne Moreira, valedictorian

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 11, 2025

Ladyville Technical High School (LHTS) held its 23rd commencement exercise on Saturday, June 7, at the Princess Hotel King’s Room on Newtown Barracks in Belize City, where 104 students celebrated a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

The 104 graduates consisted of students from a range of academic departments, including Agriculture (14), Business (29), Hospitality (24), Electrical studies (14), and Construction (23).

The top students in this year’s graduating class were Tessanne Moreira, who was named valedictorian; Kassem Sankofa, who was salutatorian; and Amber Pook, who delivered the vote of thanks.

Former Minister of Finance, Hon. Ralph Fonseca was scheduled to be this year’s guest speaker; but unfortunately, he passed only days before delivering his speech. However, during his final days, Fonseca had recorded his speech, in which he reflected on the birth of LTHS and other vocational institutes in Belize following his trip to Taiwan with former Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. Said Musa.

In his recorded address, Fonseca explained that LTHS was once a military base belonging to the Belize Defence Force, but was abandoned when the army relocated to its current location. From there, the Cabinet transformed the once military base into one of the premier learning institutions in the Belize District at the turn of the millennium. He continued:

“The specialized education of Belizeans would be ready to help move Belize forward by being prepared to take up good jobs or start their businesses … and not just an academic center of learning, but one that develops skills in young Belizeans sought after by major employers.

“Students, please take advantage of your time here to not only develop your chosen skills but also your self-discipline and respect for each other, so that you may leave here and spread your development of mind and body. Show the world that you can make your dreams come true. We know we cannot wait for good luck; it is only when opportunities meet preparation that we achieve objectives. Show the world that your education here has made you immune to senseless and reckless peer pressure,” Fonseca said.

“So, thanks to the Cabinet in 1999, and a determined BRC team (Belize Rural Central), we quickly took over the BDF compound and started to pull resources from every corner to let LTHS [get] off the ground,” he added.

LHTS opened its doors in 1999.