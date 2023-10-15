28.4 C
Belize City
Sunday, October 15, 2023

John John’s Blue opens tonight at the Bliss

by Melissa Castellanos Espat BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct....

October heat wave tests BEL’s power resilience

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 12,...

Belize observes Older Persons Week

Photo: Marilyn Ordonez, Chairperson for HelpAge Belize...

Lake-I teen still missing

HighlightsLake-I teen still missing
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2023

A week since Malachi Hamilton, 17, of the Lake Independence area of Belize City was last seen, his family is fearing the worst and believes that he is possibly dead.

Hamilton was reportedly last seen last week on Tuesday, October 3, in Belize City and hasn’t been seen since then by any relatives. One of his last known encounters was with his aunt, who told local reporters that he came by her home to see his cousin, but she wasn’t at home. He thus departed from the residence on foot.

He was later seen in the afternoon at the home of a neighbor of his, whom he would assist by doing odd jobs, and that would be the last that was seen or heard of him.

The Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, ACP Hilberto Romero, told local reporters at a press briefing that Hamilton is not believed to be affiliated with any gangs. However, relatives have indicated that his life was in danger, and this could have been due to gang affiliation.

Now, they believe that their loved one is dead, and have now switched their hopes to locating his body for a proper burial.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.