Lake-I teen still missing

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 10, 2023

A week since Malachi Hamilton, 17, of the Lake Independence area of Belize City was last seen, his family is fearing the worst and believes that he is possibly dead.

Hamilton was reportedly last seen last week on Tuesday, October 3, in Belize City and hasn’t been seen since then by any relatives. One of his last known encounters was with his aunt, who told local reporters that he came by her home to see his cousin, but she wasn’t at home. He thus departed from the residence on foot.

He was later seen in the afternoon at the home of a neighbor of his, whom he would assist by doing odd jobs, and that would be the last that was seen or heard of him.

The Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, ACP Hilberto Romero, told local reporters at a press briefing that Hamilton is not believed to be affiliated with any gangs. However, relatives have indicated that his life was in danger, and this could have been due to gang affiliation.

Now, they believe that their loved one is dead, and have now switched their hopes to locating his body for a proper burial.