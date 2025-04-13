Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

Car with its license plate missing

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 10, 2025

The license plates on the vehicles of several residents of the southside of Belize City have reportedly been stolen.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8, residents of Maurice Dina Street off the Fabers Road area heard a drilling sound, but they ignored it. When they woke up a few hours later, they saw that the license plates of several cars in the area were missing.

It was later estimated that the license plates of a total of nine vehicles were missing and the batteries of two cars had been stolen.

The Police Department, which has received four official reports of the thefts, has issued a bulletin for the missing plates.

Police believe that the stolen plates will be used for criminal activity.