Early warnings from National Climate Forum

Man charged for Belmopan shooting

By Deshan Swasey

Wilhelm Lansbort Coye, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. July 11, 2025

A Camalote man, 25-year-old Wilhelm Lansbort Coye, a construction worker, has been charged for the attempted murder of 23-year-old Jamal Hyde of Roaring Creek Village, which occurred in early April of this year in Belmopan.

Jamal Hyde, shooting victim

Hyde and several other persons were inside a parked vehicle in front of a local Chinese store in the Cohune Walk area, when a heavily tinted white Suburban SUV appeared behind them and stopped.

The right back window of the SUV was lowered, and a gunman emerged, blasting several gunshots at Hyde’s vehicle. Hyde and his passengers hurriedly escaped through the opposite side of their car, and then the SUV drove away.

An estimated 13 gunshots were fired, but none of the shots were fatal, as Hyde, who was the only person to be wounded, received a single gunshot injury to his leg.

At the time, no arrest was made; but it is believed that one of his relatives, with whom Hyde was involved in an ongoing dispute, had arranged the attempt on Hyde’s life.

Months after the incident, Coye was officially charged with Abetment to Commit Attempted Murder in connection with that shooting.

