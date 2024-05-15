Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

by Charles Gladden

PLACENCIA, Stann Creek District, Mon. May 13, 2024

A man from Maya Beach Village, Stann Creek District, met his untimely death on Friday, May 10, while working on his car in his yard.

According to reports, sometime after 10:30 a.m., 69-year-old American national, Randy Ester was with another male person identified as Kareem Lampson, who was assisting him as he worked on his (Ester’s) Toyota SUV when the jack slipped from its upright position and his vehicle fell on top of him while he was underneath.

Lampson was able to move Ester’s car off him, and when police arrived, they saw his motionless body in the yard, presumably dead. Ester was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital via ambulance and was pronounced dead around 2:13 p.m.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled.