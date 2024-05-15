28.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, May 16, 2024

Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

by Kristen Ku PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District,...

Belize hosts ACCP Conference

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13,...

Hadie Goldson dies at 90

She was Belize’s first female attorney and...

Man crushed by car

HeadlineMan crushed by car
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

PLACENCIA, Stann Creek District, Mon. May 13, 2024

A man from Maya Beach Village, Stann Creek District, met his untimely death on Friday, May 10, while working on his car in his yard.

According to reports, sometime after 10:30 a.m., 69-year-old American national, Randy Ester was with another male person identified as Kareem Lampson, who was assisting him as he worked on his (Ester’s) Toyota SUV when the jack slipped from its upright position and his vehicle fell on top of him while he was underneath.

Lampson was able to move Ester’s car off him, and when police arrived, they saw his motionless body in the yard, presumably dead. Ester was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital via ambulance and was pronounced dead around 2:13 p.m.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled.

Check out our other content

Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

Belize hosts ACCP Conference

Hadie Goldson dies at 90

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.