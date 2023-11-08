Man found dead in downtown San Ignacio

Photo: Scene of the body’s discovery in San Ignacio Town

by Kristen Ku

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Mon. Nov. 6, 2023

In the early hours of Sunday morning, November 5, a man was found dead in San Ignacio next to the town’s former Scotia Bank building on Burns Avenue. The man, discovered lying facedown and motionless on the sidewalk, was later identified as 52-year-old Gerald McKoy.

A Facebook livestream of the scene showed the unsettling image of McKoy in a vulnerable state, partially clothed, with his pants down, surrounded by personal items, including a Bible and one identification card.

According to sources, the San Ignacio police, despite being stationed just across from the scene, reportedly took an unusually long time to respond to the alerts of the discovery of the body that came in at 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, however, they did collect the body and subsequently transported it to the San Ignacio Hospital where McKoy was pronounced dead at 7:47 a.m.

Residents of San Ignacio are no strangers to the sight of McKoy, who was a recognizable homeless figure in various spots around town, including the front of the former Scotia Bank and other well-frequented locations like the Atlantic Bank and behind the Courts building.

The spot where he was found was known to be his habitual resting place and due to his extensive health complications, some speculate that he may have died in his sleep. However, no official reports have confirmed this theory or the cause of his death. In fact, according to our sources, due to a lack of familial representatives to identify the body, no post-mortem has been authorized to take place as yet.

This incident marks the second such discovery in recent months, following the August report of another local resident found deceased on the banks of the Macal River.