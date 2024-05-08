Boots to take recall matter to the High Court

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL, Fri. May 3, 2024

A cane farmer from Patchakan Village, Corozal District, was hit by a barrage of bullets that were fired at him in the village park on Thursday night, May 2. This was the second murder to occur in the district of Corozal within a week.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased, identified as 28-year-old Benito Canela, was with his common-law wife at the local park situated at the southern entrance of the village just before 9:00 p.m., when an unknown gunman approached him and fired gunshots at Canela.

Indy Ruiz, the common-law wife of Canela, recounted the ordeal (in Spanish then translated to English) to reporters, and mentioned that they had just finished having supper and headed to the park, where the couple would routinely spend the remainder of the night.

Ruiz noted that while at the park, Canela attempted to call his daughter to give her a birthday greeting; however, she didn’t answer, and at that time the triggerman arrived and fired those shots.

“All of a sudden, we saw another person walking towards us, but he had his face covered; and when this person arrived in front of us, he lifted his head, and his face was also covered. He saw it, and he pushed me to his side, and I fell; that’s when I heard the shots. I yelled at him to get up, but he was already on the ground; so I ran to where he was and the shots continued. I hugged him, and not a single shot touched me, only him; and no one else got hurt, only him. They only wanted him, and there he was lying on the ground,” she emotionally said.

Immediately after reportedly firing 17 gunshots, the gunman then fled the scene, entered into a vehicle, and made a clean escape south of the village towards Cristo Rey Village.

Ruiz said that Canela had no previous altercations with anyone, as he was well-liked in the village

“He was a friendly man. He talked to almost everyone in Patchkan. Anywhere in Corozal we go, people would greet him. He’s very friendly with everyone,” she noted.

There have been speculations that Canela’s death was a result of narco activity, and that this violent incident might have been an offshoot of the ongoing tension in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, which seemingly might have made its way across the border. However, in an interview with the local media, Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams confirmed that Canela’s death was the result of a dispute in which he had been involved.

“I can say to the Belizean people that the young man’s murder has nothing to do with the narcos or the whole issue that we’re addressing in the north … it’s not drug-related [locally] either … It has to do with him and the local people from the area,” he said. “We have a suspect in mind that we’re looking for at this time, and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to locate that individual and bring some closure,” he added.

The ComPol mentioned that the execution was tied to a dispute over some monies and a court case.

The deceased and his family had relocated to the village a little over a year ago. Canela leaves behind his common-law wife Indy Ruiz and three children, two with Ruiz and a daughter from another relationship.